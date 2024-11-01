EARTHWORKS - CORTINA LEASE UPDATE

TSX-V: EWK

OTCQB: EAATF

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company") wishes to report that the Company is now proceeding with a legal challenge to the recent order from the United States Department of the Interior, Interior Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA) to cancel the federally approved lease between the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. (CIWM) and the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation of the Cortina Rancheria, California.

The Lease covered 443 acres of the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation's Cortina Rancheria for the development of an integrated waste handling operation, which includes a material recovery system, composting, soil decontamination, and landfill operations.

The Company has been advised by its US attorneys, Hunton Andrews, Kurth LLP, that on October 31, 2024, they filed a Complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California challenging the IBIA order cancelling the Lease.

Management is confident with the filing moving forward and will be issuing further updates as the Company proceeds.

