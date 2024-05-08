EARTHWORKS APPROVED FOR TRADING U.S. OTCQB

TSX-V: EWK

OTCQB: EAATF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved for trading on the OTCQB by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities.

The Company will begin trading on May 9, 2024, under the symbol "EAATF". U.S. Investors can find current financial disclosures and quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Earthworks is a development stage company, planning to build an integrated waste handling project at the Cortina Rancheria in Colusa County, California. The project is being developed by the Company's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. (CIWM)

With federal approval, CIWM holds a lease of 443 acres of the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation's Cortina Rancheria for the development of an integrated waste handling operation, which includes a material recovery system, composting, contaminated soil remediation, and landfill operations.

Mr. David Atkinson, President & CEO of Earthworks Industries commented "We are pleased to qualify for trading on the OTCQB and this is an important step for the Company. The quotation will make the shares more accessible to a broader range of investors, strengthen our shareholder base and provide more investors the opportunity to participate in our exciting growth process."

The Cortina project's focus is on creating a whole new standard of regulations for waste handling based on State of California, Tribal and U.S. federal regulations. The Company continues to work enthusiastically in collaboration with both the federal and Tribal agencies on completing the current stage of approval at Cortina and the precedent-setting development it represents.

Forward Looking Statements:

The news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively 'forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objective assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or CIWM to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the "Risks and Uncertainties Statement" attached to this news release. Forward- looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release. The Company will update these forward-looking statement and Risks and Uncertainties as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

For further information: Earthworks Industries Inc., David Atkinson, President/CEO, 604-669-3143