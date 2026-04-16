News provided byOlight Group Co.,Ltd
Apr 16, 2026, 09:00 ET
SHENZHEN, China, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Olight marks its 19th anniversary today with two new releases: the Baton Series and the ArkPro Ultra Onyx Black. Coinciding with Earth Month, the launch underscores a clear belief -- less waste and longer product life can go hand in hand, realized through deliberate choices in design, use, and packaging.
Baton Series: User‑Replaceable Batteries and Precision Control
- User‑replaceable batteries mean that when capacity declines after years of use, users can install a fresh cell instead of discarding the entire light.
- A rotating hidden USB‑C port reduces one of the most common failure points in rechargeable flashlights: port damage. A longer‑lasting port means fewer premature replacements.
- A dual‑switch system (side + tail) gives instant access to moonlight mode (<1 lumen). Users choose exactly the light they need, with no waste and no over‑illumination.
ArkPro Ultra Onyx Black: Sustainable Lighting for Any Journey
- Rechargeable over disposables – The built‑in 2,000 mAh battery retains over 80% capacity after 300 cycles. One ArkPro Ultra replaces hundreds or even thousands of disposable AA or AAA batteries in its lifetime. That means less heavy metals, less landfill, less waste.
- Multi‑functional use – Integrates four light sources (UV, green laser, spotlight, Pure Flood) into a single compact device. Whether you're commuting home, walking the dog, or camping under the stars -- one tool replaces multiple single‑purpose lights, reducing gear waste and manufacturing footprint.
- Low‑impact lighting – While much of the industry focuses on higher lumens, real-world use rarely requires maximum brightness. The ArkPro Series was designed from the start to deliver just-enough, precisely controlled light. No blinding brightness, no wasted light.
O‑Aluminum and Paper: Designed to Last, Packaged to Protect
Since August 2025, the ArkPro Series has used plastic-free, paper-based packaging, sourced from FSC-certified sustainable forests. The new Baton Series follows the same standard. But sustainability isn't just about what you throw away; it's about what you keep. That's why Baton Ultra and ArkPro Ultra are built with Olight's proprietary O‑Aluminum unibody, nearly twice as strong as standard 6061 aluminum, with a lifetime warranty in the US, Germany, France, Japan, and Australia.
Pricing and Availability
To celebrate Olight's 19th anniversary, the Baton Series is offered with a 10% discount from April 20 to April 24, 2026 (EDT). The Baton 4 Pro is priced at $62.99 after discount, and the Baton Ultra at $89.99. The ArkPro Ultra Onyx Black is priced at $129.99.
About Olight
Founded in 2007, Olight is a global innovator in portable lighting, offering high-tech solutions for everyday carry, outdoor, tactical, and professional use. With over 1,200 patents and iF and Red Dot design recognitions, Olight serves users in over 100 countries.
Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE Olight Group Co.,Ltd
Share this article