Earth Day Commitment: YOFC Advances Global Sustainability through Proactive ESG Integration

WUHAN, China, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Since the inaugural Earth Day in 1970, April 22 has evolved into a significant event emphasizing public engagement and environmental stewardship. This day serves as a platform to enhance awareness of urgent sustainable development challenges, advocate for a balanced approach between resource utilization and environmental conservation, and contribute to global ecological preservation.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC), a leader in the optical communication sector, has developed a comprehensive range of products designed to connect fiber optics globally. In alignment with its corporate citizenship, YOFC has committed to robust sustainable governance by embedding ESG principles across its operational and management practices, advancing societal development and supporting the implementation of a worldwide sustainable development framework.

In its latest 2023 ESG disclosure, YOFC detailed its governance, social, and environmental strategies and outcomes, demonstrating the company's ongoing commitment to ESG standards and its impact across its operations and extended corporate family.

Governance Leadership

Effective corporate governance underpins long-term corporate stability. To bolster management proficiency and accountability in sustainability, YOFC has implemented a comprehensive ESG governance framework that spans governance, management, and operational tiers. The framework clearly delineates roles, decision-making protocols, and reporting systems to enhance the efficacy of ESG initiatives. Concurrently, YOFC prioritizes robust communication with stakeholders and systematic handling of pivotal ESG issues, fostering sustainable growth and facilitating synergistic relationships among the company, the environment, and society.

Environmental Stewardship

Green Product Innovation: YOFC is committed to the development of green, low-carbon products. Leveraging new technologies and processes, the company conducts exhaustive lifecycle carbon footprint assessments aligned with ISO 14067 standards to identify opportunities for emissions reduction. In 2023, YOFC achieved a 9.5% reduction in the carbon footprint of its single-mode fiber production compared to the previous year. YOFC's green fiber products are extensively utilized in sectors such as renewable energy, construction, tunneling, and oil well exploration, significantly contributing to industry-wide carbon reduction efforts.

Energy Efficiency and Conservation: YOFC is dedicated to reducing energy consumption and enhancing energy efficiency across its operations. The company's strategy includes purchasing green electricity, engaging in green energy trading, and developing distributed photovoltaic projects to improve energy distribution. Targeted energy-saving retrofits in production, cooling, and HVAC systems are implemented alongside the use of IoT and big data technologies to optimize energy use dynamically in factory settings. These initiatives led to a reduction of 9,324 tons of CO 2 equivalent in greenhouse gas emissions in 2023.

Advancing the Circular Economy: Embracing the 3R principles—Reduce, Reuse, Recycle—YOFC maximizes resource efficiency and minimizes waste in manufacturing, packaging, and disposal. In 2023, the company promoted the use of 75-kilometer fiber reels, which reduced the use of plastic ABS packaging materials by 50% while maintaining production levels. Additionally, the reuse rate of fiber reels during storage and transport reached 78%, and the recycled reels saved 30,000 units monthly.

Social Responsibility

Employee Well-being: At YOFC, employees are viewed as central to our sustainable growth and core competitiveness. The company is dedicated to promoting equality and diversity, highly valuing and respecting each employee's contributions. Our commitment extends to maintaining a healthy, comfortable, and inclusive work environment, which supports personal growth and broad development opportunities. This approach has continually improved employee satisfaction and fostered a strong sense of belonging.

Community Engagement: As a leader in corporate social responsibility, YOFC is actively involved in the development of community welfare projects and supports vulnerable social groups. Furthermore, the company applies scientific and technological principles to enhance youth education, advancing global digital inclusivity. The YOFC Scholarship program, started in 2001, has provided financial aid to outstanding university students for over two decades, aiming to develop future leaders in communications. The engagement extends beyond borders: YOFC has helped build essential network infrastructure in over 90 countries and regions, enabling broader access to the digital economy.

For detailed information on YOFC's ongoing sustainable development initiatives, please visit https://myphotos2020.oss-cn-beijing.aliyuncs.com/en/upload/20240401/ESGReport.pdf to read the full 2023 Sustainable Development Report.

