Early Identification of Critical Risks in Construction Can Save Lives

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Construction Safety Council (CCSC), a coalition of leading construction companies dedicated to building a safer Canada, has released its Critical Risks Guideline, a comprehensive framework designed to prevent serious injuries and fatalities (SIFs) in the construction industry.

"Safety is a shared responsibility, not a tool for competitive advantage," says Ryan Tones, President, Peter Kiewit Sons ULC. "This guideline draws on the combined expertise of our member companies and reinforces our commitment to transparency and collaboration in making our industry safer for everyone."

The new guideline identifies 13 critical risks with the potential to pose significant threats to worker safety and outlines safe start checks (SSC) to help eliminate or reduce these risks. It enables frontline workers to confirm the controls or safeguards designed to prevent fatalities and serious injuries are in place.

SSCs are designed to encourage workers to have empowering conversations about what performing a task involving critical risks really means and what they need to do to ensure work begins in a safe, controlled and hazard-aware manner. Anyone performing work is encouraged to adopt a go/no-go approach to ensure work doesn't begin until the proper controls and safeguards are in place.

"The Critical Risks Guideline was created to protect and empower frontline workers, and to change focus from workers having the stop work if something is wrong to assuring safeguards are in place and functioning as designed, so it's OK to start," says Peter Lineen, EVP HSE, Bird Construction.

The 13 Critical Risks

Critical risks are inherent in the construction industry and, if left unchecked, can lead to fatalities or life-altering injuries. The CCSC has identified 13 critical risks:

Working at Heights

Working around mobile equipment

Ground disturbance and excavation

Energy isolation

Confined spaces

Hoisting and rigging

Driving

Public interface

Working near traffic

Working near water

Working near live rail

Hazardous materials

Working near radiological sources

Safe Start Checks

Each critical risk includes a series of SSCs, simple statements to help confirm proper controls are implemented. They also include easy-to-follow diagrams to help workers understand the steps to take to ensure a safe work environment.

Safe start checks prompt workers to identify:

The steps or responsibilities that may be confusing.

Any factors that could result in mistakes being made.

Any factors that make the task difficult to perform.

How to resolve issues before starting a task, when to stop work and where to seek help.

Download the CCSC's Critical Risks Guideline here.

Note: The CCSC wishes to acknowledge & thank the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers for allowing access to/reproduction of material developed within Report 459-1 (2021) – Start Work Checks

About the Canadian Construction Safety Council

Founded in 2022, the CCSC is committed to fostering consistent safety performance and reducing critical injuries within the construction industry. By leveraging world-class safety practices and championing proactive safety measures, the CCSC strives to ensure every worker returns home safe.

Founding members include Aecon, AtkinsRéalis, Bird Construction Inc., Dragados Canada Inc., EllisDon Corporation, EBC Inc., Graham Construction Inc., Kiewit Corporation, Ledcor Industries Inc., PCL Construction, Pennecon and Pomerleau.

For more information, visit Canadian Construction Safety Council.

