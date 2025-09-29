Eagle Eye Unveils Smart Rewards, A Real-Time Omnichannel Loyalty and Incentive Solution for Retailers

New real-time personalization execution solution from the leaders in retail loyalty technology instantly creates rewarding customer experiences when they matter most

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Eagle Eye , a leading SaaS and AI technology company that delivers loyalty, personalized promotions and omnichannel marketing solutions for retail, travel and hospitality brands, today announced the launch of Smart Rewards, a real-time loyalty, incentive and customer engagement solution that forms a core component of the company's Smart Checkout product suite. The new solution allows retailers to deliver and execute precisely targeted rewards and incentives to members at the exact moment of purchase, processing complex loyalty calculations faster than a Google search.

Smart Rewards allows retailers to deliver personalized customer experiences across any channel while maintaining speed and accuracy at checkout. For example, a shopper checking out at their local grocery store might have a discount automatically applied because they previously qualified for a discount off their next shop over $50. Importantly for the retailer, this process happens fast; the platform processes all valid discounts, rewards and points in less than 150 milliseconds, enabling retailers to move beyond the constraints of traditional point-of-sale systems and deploy loyalty incentives and offers at unlimited scale.

"Retailers today need the ability to recognize customers instantly and apply the most relevant rewards in real-time, regardless of where the transaction takes place," said Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye. "With Smart Rewards, retailers can create personalized shopping experiences that feel immediate, consistent and scalable across every interaction."

How Smart Rewards Works

The process begins by identifying a loyalty program member at checkout. Smart Rewards analyzes the member's basket, checks their digital wallet for applicable discounts, points and incentives, and cross-references reward eligibility against basket items. The system then applies the discounts to the checkout total and sends it back to the point-of-sale system in real-time while also sending accrued rewards, updated points balances and other loyalty entitlements back to the digital wallet for the retailer to display through their app or web Experience.

Simultaneously, the Smart Rewards platform leverages a variety of fraud protection and offer control tools to prevent misuse. These include a promotions ordering feature to determine which of multiple offers is prioritized (usually to maximize) member benefits, stacking rules to control the number of offers used in a single transaction and item promotion limits to avoid over-rewarding individual products. It also offers advanced refund and exchanges functionality to automatically re-analyze baskets when items are returned, reclaiming points or reversing redemptions to discourage abuse and protect profit margins.

Built for Omnichannel Retail

Smart Rewards' API-first architecture ensures consistent loyalty experiences across all member touchpoints, from brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce storefronts to shopping and loyalty apps. This unified omnichannel approach helps retailers build stronger member relationships while creating a rewarding connection in the moments that matter the most.

Smart Rewards is part of Eagle Eye's comprehensive Smart Checkout suite, which provides retailers with integrated tools for executing modern commerce. Easily integrated into existing retail technology stacks, the entire Smart Checkout suite's cloud-based infrastructure supports rapid scaling to meet growing business demands.

About Eagle Eye

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world's most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally.

Our growing customer base includes Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, JD Sports, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, the Woolworths Group and many more. Each week, more than 1 billion personalized offers are seamlessly executed via our platform, and over 700 million loyalty member wallets are managed worldwide.

AI-powered, API-based and cloud-native, Eagle Eye's enterprise-grade technology is fully certified by the MACH Alliance and has received recognition from leading industry bodies, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC and QKS. Visit www.eagleeye.com to learn more.

