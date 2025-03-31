Eagle Eye Appoints Chief Revenue Officer, Jeff Baskin, to Accelerate Growth in North America

US-based retail technology leader joins executive team to direct sales, marketing and customer success as the company scales loyalty and AI-driven personalization solutions worldwide

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Eagle Eye, a leading SaaS and AI technology company that delivers loyalty, personalized promotions, and omnichannel marketing solutions for retail, travel, and hospitality brands, today announced the appointment of Jeff Baskin as Chief Revenue Officer. Based in the US and part of Eagle Eye's executive team, Baskin will lead global sales and customer success initiatives, playing a key role in accelerating the company's US and wider international expansion.

Baskin joins Eagle Eye with over 20 years of experience in the retail technology sector, where he has specialized in transforming revenue operations for companies serving grocery, convenience, restaurant, and big-box retail industries. His appointment comes at a significant time as the company embarks on the next stage of its development, positioning the business to deliver its stated medium-term ambition of $130 million in revenue and a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin.

"Jeff's track record in scaling revenue operations and partnering with the largest retailers in the US and around the world makes him the ideal leader to join our recently expanded senior leadership team, which will drive our next phase of growth," said Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye. "His deep understanding of the retail ecosystem and proven ability to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of retailers will be invaluable as we continue to expand our international footprint by delivering more profitable personalization solutions to businesses worldwide."

Prior to joining Eagle Eye, Baskin served as a Senior Partner at NexChapter, a strategic advisory firm focused on innovation in the grocery and convenience retail sectors. Before that, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Upshop, where he successfully led global enterprise sales, customer success, and strategic alliances and helped the grocery operations software company through multiple acquisitions and a large private equity event in January 2024.

Baskin's earlier career includes executive leadership roles at Radius Networks, where he spearheaded the launch of the Flybuy platform and established partnerships with major retailers, including Kroger, Walmart, and Chipotle. His experience also encompasses roles at EVERFI and Simplexity (formerly InPhonic), where he built strong relationships with Fortune 500 companies and contributed to significant fundraising achievements.

"Eagle Eye is addressing real challenges for retailers within the unified commerce ecosystem. Delivering real-time loyalty propositions and utilizing AI to achieve personalization at scale are top priorities for the majority of retailers right now and Eagle Eye's AIR Platform and EagleAI solutions are leading the industry. The market opportunity is significant and growing worldwide, with the United States representing more than 40% of the total addressable market," said Baskin. "The chance to help expand a business with proven capability—and to support brands in reaching customers more effectively—was a compelling one. I'm looking forward to playing a hands-on role in scaling our reach, capitalizing on the immediate opportunity the US presents, and growing the business globally."

A recognized thought leader in the retail industry, Baskin is a frequent speaker at premier conferences, including NRF and GroceryShop. He has also hosted numerous webinars featuring top retail executives to address emerging trends and challenges shaping the future of retail.

Baskin's appointment underscores Eagle Eye's commitment to strengthening its senior leadership team and expanding in the Americas as the company works toward doubling its size to reach $130 million in revenue.

About Eagle Eye

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI technology company that enables retail, travel, and hospitality brands to earn the loyalty of their end customers by powering their real-time, omnichannel, and personalized consumer marketing activities at scale.

Eagle Eye AIR is a cloud-based platform that provides the most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability in the world. More than 1 billion personalized offers are executed through the platform every week, and it currently hosts over 500 million loyalty member wallets for businesses worldwide. Eagle Eye is a certified member of the MACH Alliance and is trusted to deliver a secure service at hundreds of thousands of physical point-of-sale (POS) locations worldwide, enabling the real-time issuance and redemption of promotional coupons, loyalty offers, gift cards, subscription benefits, and more.

The Eagle Eye AIR platform is currently powering loyalty and customer engagement solutions for enterprise businesses worldwide, including Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, Rite Aid, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose, John Lewis & Partners, JD Sports, Pret a Manger and the Woolworths Group. In January 2024, Eagle Eye launched EagleAI, a next-generation data science solution for personalization, which is already being used by leading retailers worldwide, including Tesco, Pattison Food Group, Carrefour and Auchan. Visit www.eagleeye.com to learn more.

