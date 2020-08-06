E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Dividends

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of

Dividend First Preference Shares,

Series 1 September 30, 2020 October 16, 2020 $0.33125 First Preference Shares,

Series 2 September 30, 2020 October 16, 2020 $0.296875 First Preference Shares,

Series 3 September 30, 2020 October 16, 2020 $0.34375 Series A Preference

Shares September 30, 2020 October 16, 2020 $0.125 Common Shares September 30, 2020 October 16, 2020 $1.25

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592