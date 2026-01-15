E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES SPECIAL DIVIDEND

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited ("E-L Financial" or "the Company") (TSX:ELF) (TSX:ELF.PR.F) (TSX:ELF.PR.G) (TSX:ELF.PR.H) today declared a special cash dividend of $1.05 per Common Share payable on March 13, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 3, 2026.

The recent performance of the Company's global investment portfolio has provided E-L Financial Corporation Limited the opportunity to pay this special cash dividend.

E-L Financial advises that the said dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

