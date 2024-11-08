E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS
Nov 08, 2024, 14:45 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:
|
Class
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Amount of Dividend
|
First Preference Shares, Series 1
|
December 31, 2024
|
January 17, 2025
|
$0.33125
|
First Preference Shares, Series 2
|
December 31, 2024
|
January 17, 2025
|
$0.296875
|
First Preference Shares, Series 3
|
December 31, 2024
|
January 17, 2025
|
$0.34375
|
Series A Preference Shares
|
December 31, 2024
|
January 17, 2025
|
$0.125
|
Common Shares
|
December 31, 2024
|
January 17, 2025
|
$3.75
E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.
For further information please contact: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
