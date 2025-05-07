E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

E-L Financial Corporation Limited

May 07, 2025, 17:05 ET

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited ("the Company") (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of Dividend

First Preference Shares, Series 1

June 30, 2025

July 17, 2025

$0.33125

First Preference Shares, Series 2

June 30, 2025

July 17, 2025

$0.296875

First Preference Shares, Series 3

June 30, 2025

July 17, 2025

$0.34375

Series A Preference Shares

June 30, 2025

July 17, 2025

$0.125

Common Shares

June 30, 2025

July 17, 2025

$0.04

Today the Company announced that the Board of Directors has decided to proceed to give effect to a hundred-for-one share split of the Company's Common Shares. The Common Shares of the Company will begin to trade on an ex-distribution (post-split) basis on Monday, June 2, 2025. The quarterly dividend of $0.04 per Common Share announced today is on a post-split basis.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

For further information please contact: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

