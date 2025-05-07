E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited ("the Company") (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of Dividend First Preference Shares, Series 1 June 30, 2025 July 17, 2025 $0.33125 First Preference Shares, Series 2 June 30, 2025 July 17, 2025 $0.296875 First Preference Shares, Series 3 June 30, 2025 July 17, 2025 $0.34375 Series A Preference Shares June 30, 2025 July 17, 2025 $0.125 Common Shares June 30, 2025 July 17, 2025 $0.04

Today the Company announced that the Board of Directors has decided to proceed to give effect to a hundred-for-one share split of the Company's Common Shares. The Common Shares of the Company will begin to trade on an ex-distribution (post-split) basis on Monday, June 2, 2025. The quarterly dividend of $0.04 per Common Share announced today is on a post-split basis.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

