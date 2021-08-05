E-L Financial Corporation Limited announces Dividends

News provided by

E-L Financial Corporation Limited

Aug 05, 2021, 19:23 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX:ELF) (TSX:ELF.PR.F) (TSX:ELF.PR.G) (TSX:ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of
Dividend

First Preference Shares, Series 1

September 29, 2021

October 15, 2021

$0.33125

First Preference Shares, Series 2

September 29, 2021

October 15, 2021

$0.296875

First Preference Shares, Series 3

September 29, 2021

October 15, 2021

$0.34375

Series A Preference Shares

September 29, 2021

October 15, 2021

$0.125

Common Shares

September 29, 2021

October 15, 2021

$2.50

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation Limited

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

Organization Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited