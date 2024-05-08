E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of Dividend First Preference Shares, Series 1 June 28, 2024 July 17, 2024 $0.33125 First Preference Shares, Series 2 June 28, 2024 July 17, 2024 $0.296875 First Preference Shares, Series 3 June 28, 2024 July 17, 2024 $0.34375 Series A Preference Shares June 28, 2024 July 17, 2024 $0.125 Common Shares June 28, 2024 July 17, 2024 $3.75

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation Limited

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592