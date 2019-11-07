E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Dividends

News provided by

E-L Financial Corporation Limited

Nov 07, 2019, 15:55 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX:ELF) (TSX:ELF.PR.F) (TSX:ELF.PR.G) (TSX:ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of
Dividend

First Preference Shares,
Series 1

December 31, 2019

January 17, 2020

$0.33125

First Preference Shares,
Series 2

December 31, 2019

January 17, 2020

$0.296875

First Preference Shares,
Series 3

December 31, 2019

January 17, 2020

$0.34375

Series A Preference
Shares

December 31, 2019

January 17, 2020

$0.125

Common Shares

December 31, 2019

January 17, 2020

$1.25

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation Limited

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

Organization Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited

You just read:

E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Dividends

News provided by

E-L Financial Corporation Limited

Nov 07, 2019, 15:55 ET