E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

News provided by

E-L Financial Corporation Limited

Aug 07, 2025, 16:02 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX:ELF) (TSX:ELF.PR.F) (TSX:ELF.PR.G) (TSX:ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of

Dividend

First Preference Shares,

Series 1

September 29, 2025

October 17, 2025

$0.33125

First Preference Shares,

Series 2

September 29, 2025

October 17, 2025

$0.296875

First Preference Shares,

Series 3

September 29, 2025

October 17, 2025

$0.34375

Series A Preference

Shares

September 29, 2025

October 17, 2025

$0.125

Common Shares

September 29, 2025

October 17, 2025

$0.04

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation Limited

For further information please contact: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

Organization Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited