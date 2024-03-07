E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS
Mar 07, 2024, 14:46 ET
TORONTO, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:
|
Class
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Amount of
|
First Preference Shares,
|
March 28, 2024
|
April 17, 2024
|
$0.33125
|
First Preference Shares,
|
March 28, 2024
|
April 17, 2024
|
$0.296875
|
First Preference Shares,
|
March 28, 2024
|
April 17, 2024
|
$0.34375
|
Series A Preference
|
March 28, 2024
|
April 17, 2024
|
$0.125
|
Common Shares
|
March 28, 2024
|
April 17, 2024
|
$3.75
E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.
SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation Limited
For further information: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
Share this article