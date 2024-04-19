E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

TORONTO, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited ("E-L Financial" or "the Company") (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared a special cash dividend of $60.00 per Common Share payable on June 14, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 14, 2024.

The recent performance of the Company's global investment portfolios has provided E-L Financial with the opportunity to pay this special cash dividend.

E-L Financial advises that the said dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

