e& unveils new global brand positioning inviting the world to “Go for More”

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- e&, a leading global technology group, today unveiled its latest brand positioning, "Go for More," inviting audiences worldwide to discover its vast ecosystem of innovative services and solutions. This marks a milestone in e&'s journey to becoming a global technology powerhouse, highlighting its bold commitment to empowering people and businesses with a full suite of digital experiences, platforms, and tools designed to enrich everyday life and inspire ambition.

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e&, articulated e&'s brand positioning and said: "We want everyone to know what we stand for. We're a brand that champions the quest for more. Our new brand positioning is both our promise to and our overture for everyone to 'Go for More'—our customers, shareholders, and ourselves. At our core, we believe everyone deserves a future full of possibilities— that's what spurs our passion and commitment to deliver value, quality, and empowerment through every interaction."

Bringing the brand promise to life through a global brand positioning

Connecting with global audiences across different cultures and interests is a line-up of internationally acclaimed personalities, including Jason Statham, Shah Rukh Khan, Lewis Hamilton, Megan Fox, Amina Khalil and Ismail Mattar. This culturally rich lineup represents the universality of e&'s message and brand reach across borders. Each celebrity resonates with a specific campaign segment and distinct audience demographics, creating natural virality across diverse cultures.

Celebrating the power of the e& ecosystem

e&'s diverse portfolio today spans connectivity, digital services, entertainment, fintech, and enterprise solutions. With its extensive range of services and capabilities, customers discover more ways to connect and be entertained, enabled by its state-of-the-art connectivity solutions to vibrant entertainment options, financial tools, and innovative mobility solutions, all crafted to simplify life and elevate experiences.

'Go For More' provides a closer look at the rich ecosystem that defines e&, introducing a dynamic range of brands under the e& umbrella, each uniquely positioned to enrich people's lives, enable businesses and empower the communities it serves.

Dowidar added, "We also want to share the story of the '&' in our name so everyone knows who we are, what we do, the quality of what we offer, and the breadth and value of our ecosystem— a reminder of how far we've come and how far more we will go for our customers, enriching every moment, every day for everyone we reach, empowering them to pursue their more."

Delivering an extensive portfolio of services to 38 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Central and Eastern Europe, e& brings together emerging brands such as swyp, GoChat, and Onic, focusing on digital-first solutions tailored to digitally savvy audiences seeking flexibility and control in their communication experiences. Through platforms like e& life's STARZPLAY, STARZ ON, and Arena—an innovative AI-powered social gaming service—e& offers more entertainment with various immersive viewing and gaming experiences, meeting diverse preferences across its footprint.

Understanding the growing need for more mobility with eco-friendly and convenient urban transportation, e& caters to the modern needs of mobile customers, redefining how they move around urban spaces. Solutions like Charge&Go and Careem provide accessible, sustainable, and convenient options for commuting.

e& combines innovation with more convenience through services that simplify and improve daily life. Careem Everything App, Smiles, e& money, and WIO provide people with seamless solutions for shopping, financial transactions, loyalty rewards, and personal finance.

Through a robust portfolio that includes e& enterprise, Help AG, Bespin Global, and WIO, e& continues to deliver more business solutions with advanced services in cybersecurity, cloud computing, digital payments, and AI-driven decision-making, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital economy.

Together, these brands form a powerful ecosystem that is the backbone of e&'s commitment to continuous innovation, empowering customers to do and achieve more in every aspect of life. Through the new positioning of 'Go for More', e& demonstrates how this ecosystem adds value while also creating a journey of endless possibilities for everyone it reaches.

Capturing a legacy of innovation

Since its beginnings as the Emirates' first telecommunications provider in 1976, e& has continuously evolved and consistently prioritised innovation and advancement. The "Go for More" brand positioning captures this legacy of growth that fueled e& transformation into a global technology group, reinforcing the group's dedication to delivering future-forward solutions that empower customers and enterprises worldwide.

"With this brand positioning, we're inviting people to explore more, to seek more in life, and to always expect more from us as we continue to build our brand story with every touchpoint and every experience," Dowidar concluded.

The new campaign rolled out on Friday, 1 November and includes outdoor, digital, and social elements. Link

