Sharjah Airport Authority partners with e& UAE to offer free SIMs to incoming visitors

SHARJAH, UAE, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has signed a cooperation agreement with e& UAE to provide incoming tourists with a free visitor SIM card upon arrival at Sharjah Airport. The partnership aims to enhance the travel experience and strengthen digital services.

The service will enable visitors to connect to the internet as soon as they arrive. Each user receives 10 GB of free data, valid for 24 hours, allowing access to essential applications such as maps, taxi bookings, digital payments, messaging, and other online services.

H.E. Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said:" We welcome the collaboration with e& UAE to provide incoming tourists at Sharjah Airport with internet services from the moment they arrive, offering a more convenient and comfortable travel experience. This initiative reflects the Authority's commitment to building effective partnerships with government entities to enhance service quality and deliver added value to visitors. It also underscores the Sharjah Airport's dedication to creating a welcoming environment that leaves a positive impression of its services, supporting Sharjah's position as a preferred destination for tourism and business."

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer, e& UAE, said: "The free SIM card allows visitors to stay connected from the moment they arrive. It provides greater convenience and makes the travel experience smoother, enabling travelers to manage their mobility and communication needs quickly--even before collecting their luggage, enhancing their digital experience and giving them a comfortable start to exploring the UAE and its unique landmarks."

Sharjah Airport welcomed more than 9.1 million passengers during the first half of 2025, marking a 10% increase compared to the same period last year. Amid the growing number of arrivals, this partnership represents an innovative step at travelers' first point of contact, strengthening the UAE's leadership in digital identity and communications while showcasing collaboration between the public and private sectors to advance national priorities.

