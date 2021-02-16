TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today the launch of Dynamic International Discovery Fund, an actively managed international equity fund designed to give investors access to high-quality companies in their respective markets around the world.

Dynamic International Discovery Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth through investment in a broadly diversified portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities of businesses based outside of the U.S. and Canada.

"While the benefits of investing outside of North America are well known, not all international equity funds are created equal. This new Fund is backed by a highly experienced, legitimately active portfolio manager who has the flexibility to find exceptional businesses wherever they may be, while maintaining a keen eye for risk," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

The Fund is managed by Vice-President & Senior Portfolio Manager David Fingold, who has more than 30 years of industry experience and has been the sole lead manager on a range of global equity and asset allocation mandates in the Dynamic Funds line up.

For more information about this fund, please visit www.dynamic.ca

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

For further information: Customer Relations Centre, 1-800-268-8186, www.dynamic.ca; For media enquiries only: Alexandra Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, 416-448-7044, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.dynamic.ca

