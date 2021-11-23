Dynamic Funds announces risk rating and other changes Français

Nov 23, 2021, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today that the risk rating for the following funds will be changing, effective on or about November 23, 2021. These changes are in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objective or strategy of the funds associated with their new risk ratings.

Fund

New Risk Rating

Current Risk Rating

Dynamic Canadian Equity Private Pool Class

Low to Medium

Medium

Dynamic Canadian Value Class

Low to Medium

Medium

Dynamic Diversified Real Asset Fund

Low to Medium

Medium

Dynamic European Equity Fund

Medium

Medium to high

Dynamic Global Real Estate Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic International Dividend Private Pool

Low to Medium

Medium

Dynamic Power American Growth Class

High

Medium to high

Dynamic Power American Growth Fund*

High

Medium to high

Dynamic Preferred Yield Class

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic Strategic Resource Class 

Medium to high

High

Dynamic Value Fund of Canada 

Low to Medium

Medium

* Excludes Series N and FN securities

A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objectives and strategies of the funds can be found in the applicable Dynamic Funds simplified prospectus available at www.dynamic.ca or by contacting our Customer Relations Centre at 1-800-268-8186.

Low Load and Low Load 2 Deferred Sales Charge Options

As a result of regulatory changes, the low load and low load 2 deferred sales charge options will be closed to all new investment, effective the close of business on March 31, 2022. There is no impact to investors with existing low load and low load 2 holdings. 

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual fund Investments are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.
Website: www.dynamic.ca | Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

For further information: Customer Relations Centre, 1-800-268-8186, www.dynamic.ca; For media enquiries only: Alexandra Mathias, Scotia Global Asset Management Communications, [email protected], 416-448-7044

