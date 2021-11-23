TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today that the risk rating for the following funds will be changing, effective on or about November 23, 2021. These changes are in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objective or strategy of the funds associated with their new risk ratings.

Fund New Risk Rating Current Risk Rating Dynamic Canadian Equity Private Pool Class Low to Medium Medium Dynamic Canadian Value Class Low to Medium Medium Dynamic Diversified Real Asset Fund Low to Medium Medium Dynamic European Equity Fund Medium Medium to high Dynamic Global Real Estate Fund Medium Low to Medium Dynamic International Dividend Private Pool Low to Medium Medium Dynamic Power American Growth Class High Medium to high Dynamic Power American Growth Fund* High Medium to high Dynamic Preferred Yield Class Medium Low to Medium Dynamic Strategic Resource Class Medium to high High Dynamic Value Fund of Canada Low to Medium Medium

* Excludes Series N and FN securities

A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objectives and strategies of the funds can be found in the applicable Dynamic Funds simplified prospectus available at www.dynamic.ca or by contacting our Customer Relations Centre at 1-800-268-8186.

Low Load and Low Load 2 Deferred Sales Charge Options

As a result of regulatory changes, the low load and low load 2 deferred sales charge options will be closed to all new investment, effective the close of business on March 31, 2022. There is no impact to investors with existing low load and low load 2 holdings.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual fund Investments are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

