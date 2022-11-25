Dynamic Funds announces estimated year-end reinvested distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs Français
Nov 25, 2022, 14:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX for the 2022 tax year.
These distributions are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs at year-end, and do not include estimates of any monthly and/or quarterly cash distributions for the remainder of the year. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
The estimated reinvested distribution amounts are:
|
Dynamic Active ETF name
|
Ticker
|
Estimated reinvested
|
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF
|
DXC
|
0.915
|
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF
|
DXO
|
0.000
|
Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF
|
DXEM
|
0.000
|
Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF
|
DXET
|
0.000
|
Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF
|
DXQ
|
0.566
|
Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF
|
DXG
|
0.000
|
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF
|
DXF
|
0.000
|
Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF
|
DXN
|
0.408
|
Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF
|
DXW
|
0.000
|
Dynamic Active International ETF
|
DXIF
|
0.000
|
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF
|
DXV
|
0.000
|
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF
|
DXP
|
0.000
|
Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF
|
DXR
|
0.000
|
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF
|
DXB
|
0.000
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF
|
DXU
|
0.000
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
|
DXZ
|
0.000
Please note that these are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 31, 2022, so the actual distributions may differ materially from these estimates. We expect to announce updated estimates of the year-end reinvested distribution amounts (as well as any monthly and/or any quarterly cash distribution amounts, as applicable) on or about December 21, 2022. The record date for the 2022 final year-end distributions will be December 30, 2022, payable on January 5, 2023.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023. Securityholders can reach out to their brokerage firm for this information.
Forward-looking information
This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and the Dynamic Active ETFs' tax year end include, but are not limited to, the trading activity within the Dynamic Active ETFs; and subscription and redemption activity.
About Dynamic Funds
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.
