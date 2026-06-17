Dying With Dignity Canada marks the 10th anniversary of MAID legislation with new national research and a new education platform

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Today marks 10 years since medical assistance in dying (MAID) legislation was introduced in Canada, as a result of the Carter v Canada Supreme Court of Canada Decision. To mark this ten-year milestone, Dying With Dignity Canada (DWDC) commissioned Environics Research to do a landmark national survey and is releasing a study of the data in a new report, A Decade of Choice: Canadian Perspectives on MAID, as well as launching a newly created education platform, WeCanChoose.ca.

The report provides an opportunity to reflect on how people across Canada understand, experience and navigate MAID at a pivotal moment in the country's ongoing conversation about end-of-life choice. As Canada's population ages - nearly one quarter of the country's population is part of the Baby Boomer generation, the oldest of which is now turning 80 – discussions around end-of-life choice become more necessary. The data collected helps illustrate that public support for choice is strong. It also shows who people trust, where they feel uncertain, and what they need to navigate informed end-of-life choices. "The research reflects the need for reliable, clear, and accurate information, and where and how people look for that information," said Helen Long, CEO of Dying With Dignity Canada. "We know that having choice at the end-of-life matters deeply to people across Canada, and that there is pride in that shared value. But we also see people struggling for straightforward facts, and even those with a connection to someone who chose MAID can be impacted by myths and misinformation. Inaccurate or misleading information regarding MAID and end-of-life choices can cause harm. There is an increasing urgency behind the need to empower people across Canada with tools to help them make informed decisions about their end-of-life."

Three clear themes emerged from A Decade of Choice: Canadian Perspectives on MAID report.

Trust in the MAID system is high and grows with experience

People across Canada with direct experience of MAID largely view the system as compassionate, trustworthy and functioning well in practice.

Many families feel unprepared for end-of-life conversations

Caregivers play an essential role in end-of-life information gathering and in supporting decision-making, but only about half of caregivers said the person they support has shared end-of-life wishes.

Misinformation about MAID is widespread

Many people surveyed reported confusion about eligibility, safeguards, and how the process works in practice, highlighting an ongoing need for public education. The most common misbelief was that a person with Power of Attorney can consent to MAID on someone's behalf.

Other key findings:

Support for MAID is high, with more than 8 in 10 saying they strongly or somewhat support MAID. (81% in seniors, 81% in caregivers, 89% in connected to MAID).

The most common reasons for supporting MAID are related to unnecessary suffering, individual autonomy, quality of life and dying with dignity.

Six in 10 respondents across all three key groups surveyed agreed with the statement: "It is important to me that I have personal control over decisions about my end-of-life care."

Nearly half of people across Canada are not prepared for end of life. Almost half of those surveyed said they do not have the necessary legal documents, such as Powers of Attorney, for health and financial decisions, in place.

More than half of respondents across all groups surveyed correctly identified all five MAID eligibility criteria. While many Canadians have some awareness of MAID, the survey found they are also exposed to misinformation that can hinder understanding and make it difficult to navigate end-of-life decisions. The online environment now plays a significant role in shaping how Canadians perceive MAID.

Launching WeCanChoose.ca

Today, DWDC is also launching WeCanChoose.ca. This new education platform is informed by our country's legal and health care context and focused on end-of-life decision making, including MAID. While research shows that public support for choice in Canada is strong, misinformation, stigma and confusion can make it difficult for individuals and families to navigate end-of-life decisions.

WeCanChoose.ca has a tagline of 'information you can trust, for a death you can live with.' Behind the creation of this website sits the most comprehensive design research existing on the topic of MAID. The WeCanChoose team analyzed hundreds of pages of findings on lexiconic analysis, journey research, social ethnography, patient story exploration, and more. They conducted more than 40 primary interviews with patients, caregivers, family members, and clinicians. They performed a global landscape review, including a comprehensive cultural analysis and review of global organizational strategies, and looked at more than 60 academic, peer-reviewed papers from health care providers, as well as patient-focused literature. The result was the commitment to creating an educational platform that provides definitive, clear, practical tools to inform end-of-life decisions and counter misinformation. It elevates truth by centring the voices of people with lived experience.

"One of the central questions behind the platform was what it means to create a truly compassionate educational experience for people facing difficult end-of-life decisions. We believe that clarity is a form of compassion. By combining clear, accessible information with the lived experience of people in Canada, the platform aims to provide understanding, connection, and support when people need it most," said Long.

A 2026 Canadian Medical Association (CMA) survey found about 9 out of 10 people go online for health advice, but a majority report they have encountered misleading or false information. The data compiled for DWDC by Environics Research highlighted the need for trusted sources of information. Many respondents said when it comes to information about MAID they would trust two main sources: health care providers, followed by a "not-for-profit dedicated to providing information and education about MAID." The data shows that people across Canada want information that is trustworthy, easy to navigate and responsive to where people are in their journey toward end-of-life care and choice.

"Myths and misinformation are costly and lead to fear, stigma, and silence – and feel increasingly rampant. We believe that the best antidote to misinformation is human truth, and we felt an urgency to create a trusted resource providing clear, accurate information that can be customized to a person's specific needs, even as those needs change. Our goal is to support informed decision-making grounded not only in accessible information, but also individual choice and respect for the diverse, complex and deeply personal realities people face," said Long.

WeCanChoose.ca is a resource provided by DWDC at no cost to users and supports people across Canada in navigating the full spectrum of end-of-life planning, offering clear, practical information across a range of topics, including MAID. The site features written content, interactive tools, and video interviews, using plain language and accurate information to help explain the choices and considerations involved in death and dying.

Visit WeCanChoose.ca to learn more, the full study and report are available here: A Decade of Choice: Canadian Perspectives on MAID.

About the research

The national survey was conducted early in 2026 by Environics Research. The report, A Decade of Choice: Canadian Perspectives on MAID, refers primarily to data gathered in two separate surveys conducted by Environics Research including:

A general population survey of people across Canada aged 18 and up, fielded in January of 2026

10 Years of MAID The Lived Experience, an in-depth survey of more than 2,000 seniors (age 65+), caregivers (age 50+) and people who are personally connected to MAID (age 18+), fielded in February of 2026.

Samples from both groups were drawn from consumer panels, with quotas by region, age and gender, weighted to reflect population distributions of the latest census.

About Dying With Dignity Canada

Dying With Dignity Canada is the national charitable organization that ensures access to end-of-life choice and supports people in understanding and navigating their options – including medical assistance in dying (MAID). Through its programs, the organization supports Canadians as they make informed, values-based decisions about their end-of-life care. This includes providing clear, practical information about how MAID works in practice, what to expect throughout the process, and how to plan in a way that reflects individual preferences and circumstances.

Please visit the Dying With Dignity Canada media centre for additional information. www.dyingwithdignity.ca

SOURCE Dying With Dignity Canada Inc.

Media Contact: Christy Laverty, Communications and Media Specialist, Dying With Dignity Canada, [email protected], 1-800-495-6156 x 231.