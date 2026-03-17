Strong majority of Canadians support MAID where mental illness is the sole condition in recent national poll

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - As Ottawa once again reconvenes its parliamentary committee to review the eligibility for MAID for individuals where mental illness is the sole underlying condition, new national data shows that public support for this aspect of the law remains strong and stable, despite the disinformation that continues to be spread.

Research conducted by Environics Research for Dying With Dignity Canada (DWDC) finds that 80% of Canadians support eligibility for MAID where mental illness is the sole underlying medical condition, consistent with previous years. Overall, 85% of Canadians continue to support the Supreme Court's decision in Carter v. Canada, the ruling that led to Canada's current MAID framework.

"Canadians clearly believe that access should be equitable and believe the criteria, safeguards and practice of MAID in Canada is appropriate." said Helen Long, CEO, Dying With Dignity Canada.

The findings also show that personal experience deepens support. Twenty-two percent of Canadians report a direct personal connection to someone who has received MAID. Among them, 56% say that experience strengthened their support.

Even among Canadians without personal experience, support has grown over time. Since MAID became legal in 2016, 31% say their support has increased. Women are more likely than men to say their support has grown stronger.

"These findings show that Canadians continue to strongly support a carefully regulated MAID framework," added Long. "As Parliament revisits the question of MAID and mental illness, the data suggests that Canadians' views are both considered and consistent. While 2027 should mark the end of the exemption for the very small number of individuals who may be found eligible for MAID under this criterion, it will also mark three reviews, three extensions and six years of uncertainty and discrimination for them. We encourage the Committee to be fair and timely in its assessment and conclusions."

Other key findings:

82% say they support Advance Requests for those diagnosed with a capacity-impairing condition Support for Advance Requests (with no current diagnosis) has increased to 78% in 2026 from 72% in 2025 Those "closer to" MAID, by either age or personal experience, tend to be more supportive of MAID, across all tracks There are regional differences: Quebec respondents are more likely to be supportive

Atlantic Canada is less supportive of MAID overall Support for Track 2 MAID is 82%, up from 78% in 2023

The national survey was conducted in January 2026 by Environics Research. You can find the full study results on our website dyingwithdignity.ca

Dying With Dignity Canada is the national human-rights charity committed to improving quality of dying, protecting end-of-life rights, and helping Canadians avoid unwanted suffering.

SOURCE Dying With Dignity Canada Inc.

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