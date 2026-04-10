DYE & DURHAM SETS DATE FOR SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

TORONTO, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND) today announced that it has called a special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") to be held on June 9, 2026 to seek shareholder approval of the Company's shareholder rights plan (the "SRP") which took effect on April 8, 2026.

The SRP will terminate at the close of the Special Meeting if it is not approved by shareholders. If ratified by shareholders at the Special Meeting, the SRP will remain in effect for a term of three years following such ratification, subject to earlier termination or expiration of the SRP in accordance with its terms.

The description of the SRP in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the SRP, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Further details regarding the SRP will be included in the Company's management information circular prepared in connection with the Special Meeting. Meeting materials, including the management information circular, will be mailed by the Company to shareholders of record in advance of the Meeting in accordance with legal requirements. Copies of the Meeting materials will also be filed on SEDAR+ and posted on the Company's website.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to the Special Meeting, the SRP, including the operation and termination of the SRP and expected results of the SRP. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such phrases such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statement will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form filed on SEDAR+, which can be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Dye & Durham disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

For further information: Please contact Investor Relations, [email protected]