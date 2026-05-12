Dye & Durham Launches Next Generation Platforms for Legal Workflows and Due Diligence

Launches advance the Company's strategy to converge its product portfolio and mark a pivotal step toward a unified global operating system for law firms

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND) today announced the launch of two new platforms: a Legal Workflow Platform and a Legal Due Diligence and Filing Platform (collectively, the "Platforms"). Together, the launches mark a pivotal step toward the unified global operating system for law firms that the Company outlined during its second quarter 2026 earnings call, where it committed to integrating and simplifying its product portfolio to deliver a single, AI-native environment for legal work.

Dye & Durham has begun actively previewing the Platforms with select customers, including long-standing law firm and financial institution clients. The Company looks forward to expanding these conversations with both existing and prospective customers, and to showcasing the Platforms at upcoming industry conferences. Beta testing for the Platforms will proceed in June 2026 and general availability is expected to begin in Canada later this summer, with added functionality and regional expansion expected to continue into 2027.

Legal Workflow Platform: bringing new efficiency and velocity to legal practices globally

Most firm management software is intentionally practice-area agnostic, leaving every firm to assemble its own workflows, templates, and precedents on top of generic administrative functionality. Dye & Durham's new Legal Workflow Platform inverts that model: a library of pre-built, practice-area applications -- authored by Dye & Durham's domain experts and drawn from the Company's long history serving legal practices sits at the center, while matters, documents, time and billing, and financial management serve as the enabling infrastructure around them.

The initial release of the Legal Workflow Platform will introduce a complete wills drafting and matter lifecycle workflow, focused on the core capabilities that matter most in estate planning: accurately capturing and coding client information, precisely generating final documents with speed and accuracy, and seamlessly tracking fees and administrative data. Highlights of the Legal Workflow Platform are expected to include:

Standardized intake forms that flow directly into document generation, eliminating time intensive data entry.





Flexible and granular matter data capture, enabling detailed workflows to support a diverse array of clients and cases. A curated workflow & template library featuring Wills, Powers of Attorney, estate planning, and more practice areas to come.





Advanced document construction and customization for firms with specialized needs.





Built-in fee and disbursement tracking, with full firm accounting capabilities expected to come this summer.

The Legal Workflow Platform is also expected to include a native integration with Unity®, Dye & Durham's market-leading conveyancing software. Firms will be able to share matter data from Unity® seamlessly with the new Legal Workflow Platform, enabling firms to operate more efficiently, deepen existing client relationships, and capture revenue across adjacent practice areas.

Dye & Durham is excited to collaborate with customers globally to extend and enrich the Legal Workflow Platform to meet the needs of modern legal firms. The Company expects to add international conveyancing workflows in early 2027, in conjunction with a robust suite of AI capabilities, enabling firms to create custom workflows specialized for their practices.

Legal Due Diligence and Filing Platform: modern legal data and services capabilities for the agentic era

Dye & Durham's new Legal Due Diligence and Filing Platform exposes the Company's primary-source registry data, land and property intelligence assets, and statutory filing capabilities through a single set of programmatic interfaces, enabling firms, banks, and corporate enterprises to embed public records, risk assessments, and filing capabilities directly into their own applications, automated workflows, and AI agents.

Unlike traditional data and KYB providers that stop at retrieval, the Legal Due Diligence and Filing Platform exposes the full legal data lifecycle - discovery, verification, monitoring, and filing - through one permissioned interface across geographies and use cases. A customer's internal application or AI agent can (i) search a company, (ii) obtain a corporate profile, PPSR/PPSA record, court and litigation records, and insolvency records, and (iii) support anti-money laundering requirements. It will also manage statutory filing end-to-end, without stitching together a patchwork of vendors.

The Legal Due Diligence and Filing Platform is designed to slot directly into the AI tools that firms and enterprises are already adopting, including AI-native legal applications and custom agentic workflows. By making the system API-native, the Legal Due Diligence and Filing Platform unlocks a critical foundation for the agentic era, where customer applications and AI agents can act on data, not merely retrieve it.

For regulated buyers, governance is treated as primitive, rather than an afterthought. Every request, response, and filing carries full source attribution with timestamped, primary-source evidence; a comprehensive audit trail suitable for regulator inspection; and fine-grained permissions, matter-scoped access, and human-in-the-loop checkpoints for sensitive actions. For banks and law firms, this is the difference between an AI-accelerated workflow and one that is auditable, defensible, and fit for production use. The Legal Due Diligence and Filing Platform satisfies these needs through a state-of-the-art data fabric, including self-healing architecture and a resilient workflow orchestration system providing durable execution across fulfillment methods.

The initial release of the Legal Due Diligence and Filing Platform is planned to cover corporate and personal property registrations, as well as comprehensive due diligence searches across Canada, with future releases expected to expand to include the United Kingdom, Australia, and other geographies, with greater coverage of geo-based risk assessment and AI-assisted search functionality expected to occur in 2027. US expansion is being prioritized and is expected for early 2027, enabling cross-border due diligence use cases, satisfying a consistent client pain point for holistic North American coverage.

"I am tremendously proud of what our team has accomplished in such a short period of time," said George Tsivin, Chief Executive Officer of Dye & Durham. "We set out a clear strategic direction in February to converge our portfolio into a unified operating system for law firms, and we are here with two Platforms in front of customers now and expected to be in their hands next month. The pace from strategy to product speaks to our ability to innovate, to apply AI across both what we build and how we build it, and to embrace a fundamentally more agile approach to product development. These launches are an important milestone, but they are an early one. There is a great deal more to come, and we look forward to sharing it with our customers and the market in the months ahead."

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to: the launch of the Platforms; the timing for the launch, general availability, and expansion of the Platforms; the geographic availability of the Platforms, including future geographic expansion for the Platforms; the expected capabilities of the Platforms; plans for future development and enhancement of the Platforms; and the expected benefits of the Platforms. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and performance.

The forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions, including assumptions relating to the development, enhancement, capability, and availability of the Platforms. While these opinions, estimates and assumptions are considered by Dye & Durham to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release, all forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company being delayed in expanding the Platforms for general availability; the Platforms not being available for use in the geographies that the Company currently intends them to be available; the Platforms not containing the capabilities that the Company currently intends; the future development and enhancement of the Platforms not being implemented; and those risk factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which are available under Dye & Durham's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Dye & Durham's expectations as of the date specified herein and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements for any reason, except as required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

For more information: Carmela Antolino, VP, Marketing & Communications, [email protected]