Dye & Durham Provides Update on CMA Review of TM Group Acquisition

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, today announced that the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") has taken a Phase 1 decision to refer the acquisition of TM Group (UK) Limited ("TMG") (the "Transaction") for an in-depth Phase 2 merger investigation. Subject to considering possible Phase 1 remedies to address the CMA's concerns, the Phase 2 review process will commence in the New Year and should conclude within 24 weeks. Dye & Durham (UK) Limited ("D&D UK"), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the Company, is continuing to fully cooperate with the CMA and remains confident in the benefits the Transaction presents for D&D UK and for the property conveyancing market in the UK.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud–based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

