Dye & Durham Provides Corporate Governance Update

Board continues to engage with nominating shareholders in attempt to find an amicable settlement

Director Leslie O'Donoghue to step down to help facilitate a resolution

TORONTO, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND) today provided an update to shareholders on the Board's efforts to arrive at a settlement with parties who have nominated individuals for election at the Company's upcoming special meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on August 20, 2024 (the "Special Meeting").

The Board continues to pursue and advance proposals that it believes would be in the best interests of all shareholders, and potentially avoid the expense and distraction of a contested shareholder meeting.

Related to those proposals, director Leslie O'Donoghue will resign from the Company's board of directors (the "Board") with immediate effect. Ms. O'Donoghue was a valuable contributor to the Board during her tenure as a director. Following discussions with fellow directors, it was determined that it would be in the best interest of the Company for her to resign to help facilitate constructive and good faith discussions with the nominating shareholder parties.

"The Board continues to attempt to seek a resolution with parties who have nominated individuals for election at the upcoming special meeting. The Board is working tirelessly to find an equitable alternative that avoids a contested shareholder meeting. We are grateful to Leslie for her contributions to the Board, and appreciated the informed perspective and depth of experience she brought to our deliberations," said Colleen Moorehead, Chair of the Board.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will betaken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

