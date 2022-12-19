Dye & Durham Announces Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") announced today the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 19, 2022 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, each of the seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated November 10, 2022 provided in connection with the Meeting (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company.

Brad Wall, who has served on the board since July 2020, did not stand for re-election, and Leslie O'Donoghue was elected as a new director to the company's board.

"I'd like to thank Brad for his contributions to Dye & Durham. I truly valued the candor, insights and perspectives he brought to the board, and wish him all the best for the future," said Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud. "At the same time, I couldn't be more excited to welcome Leslie to our board. She is both a seasoned senior executive and a legal professional, with significant public company board experience and a passion for inspiring future leaders. I have no doubt Leslie will be a strong, thoughtful and independent voice at our boardroom table."

Ms. O'Donoghue is the former Executive Vice-President, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at Nutrien Ltd., the world's largest integrated agricultural solutions provider. Ms. O'Donoghue played a central role in the growth of its predecessor Agrium Inc., having had significant involvement in all strategic initiatives, including the merger of Agrium and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. During her 20-year career at Agrium, Ms. O'Donoghue held various executive roles leading global operations, strategic planning, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, corporate governance, legal affairs, environment, health and safety, internal audit, government relations, enterprise risk management and sustainability. Ms. O'Donoghue holds a Bachelor of Arts (economics) from the University of Calgary and a LL.B from Queen's University and serves on the boards of Pembina Pipeline Corp. and Methanex Corp.

According to proxies received in advance of the meeting, the voting results were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Brian L. Derksen 46,850,201 84.18 % 8,802,628 15.82 % Matthew Proud 55,552,537 99.82 % 100,292 0.18 % Mario Di Pietro 39,721,228 71.37 % 15,931,601 28.63 % David MacDonald 35,649,324 64.06 % 20,003,505 35.94 % Edward D. (Ted) Prittie 55,551,546 99.82 % 100,283 0.18 % Ronnie Wahi 55,554,991 99.82 % 97,838 0.18 % Leslie O'Donoghue 55,556,756 99.83 % 96,073 0.17 %

In addition, an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company or until its successor is duly appointed and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix its remuneration was passed by 99.75% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

