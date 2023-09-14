Dye & Durham Announces Expiry of its Substantial Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND) announced today the expiry of its substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") to purchase for cancellation up to $52,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its issued and outstanding 3.75% convertible senior unsecured debentures due March 1, 2026 (the "Debentures").

The Offer expired at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) on September 14, 2023. The Offer will not be extended and no Debentures will be repurchased under the Offer.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa. Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

