Dye & Durham Announces Early Debt Repayment of $20.3 Million as a Result of Strong Free Cash Flow Generation

Company to repay $20.3 million of principal outstanding on senior secured Term Loan B Facility

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced that it will make an early repayment of CAD $20.3 million (USD $15 million) on the Company's USD $350 million aggregate principal amount senior secured Term Loan B Facility (the "Term Loan Facility"), on September 26, 2024.

"We are delivering on our commitment to investors to continue to reduce our net leverage ratio. Our strong business performance and disciplined execution against our strategy are driving tangible improvements to our balance sheet," said Matthew Proud, Dye & Durham's CEO.

The CAD $20.3 million repayment is approximately four times the minimum annual prepayment requirement under the terms of the Term Loan Facility. The early repayment of debt is the result of the Company's robust business performance which resulted in strong levered free cash flow generation.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate and property transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.

www.dyedurham.com

