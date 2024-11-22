Dye & Durham Announces a Decrease in Interest Rate Spread as a Result of Strong Business Performance

Interest rate spread on Company's senior secured Term Loan B Facility decreased by 25bps to 4.00%

Reduction in interest rate spread is a result of a lower Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio, driven by strong underlying performance

Management is strongly committed to reducing its net leverage ratio

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced that the applicable interest rate spread on the Company's USD $350 million aggregate principal amount senior secured Term Loan B Facility was reduced to 4.00% from 4.25%, as of November 11, 2024.

The reduction in the applicable interest rate spread is the result of the Company's strong underlying performance, and the reduction in overall net debt, as reflected in a lower Net Debt-to-Adjusted-EBITDA ratio, as reported on September 30, 2024.

As previously announced, the Company completed refinancing transactions in April 2024 that are expected to generate an annualized net interest cost savings of approximately CAD $20 million.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements.

The foregoing forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements demonstrate the Company's objectives, which are not forecasts or estimates of its financial position, but are based on the implementation of the Company's strategic goals, growth prospects, and growth initiatives. Forward-looking information is generally based on a number of assumptions, opinions, and estimates, including, but not limited to: (i) the Company's results of operations will continue as expected, (ii) the Company will continue to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, (iii) the Company will continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share, (iv) the Company will be able to take advantage of future prospects and opportunities, and realize on synergies, including with respect of acquisitions, (v) there will be no changes in legislative or regulatory matters that negatively impact the Company's business, (vi) current tax laws will remain in effect and will not be materially changed, (vii) economic conditions will remain relatively stable throughout the period, (ix) the industries the Company operates in will continue to grow consistent with past experience, * exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, (xi) the seasonal trends in real estate transaction volume will continue as expected, (xii) the Company's expectations for increases to the average rate per user on its platforms, contractual revenues, and incremental earnings from its latest asset-based acquisition will be met, (xiii) the Company being able to effectively upsell and cross-sell between practice management and data insights & due diligence customers, (xiv) the Company's expectations regarding its debt reduction strategy will be met, and (xv) those assumptions described under the heading "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis.

While these assumptions, opinions, and estimates are considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release and given the time period for such projections and targets, they are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company will be unable to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, including in respect of acquisitions; the Company will be unable to continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share; risks related to the Company's business and financial position; the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; risks related to economic and political uncertainty; income tax related risks; and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that it believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which it operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statement that are made in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data. All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Investor Relations: Huss Hirji, VP, Investor Relations, Dye & Durham Limited, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647-323-7193