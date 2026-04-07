DXC adopts ServiceNow's Core Business Suite as Customer Zero, activating agentic AI across core business functions for a Global Business Services-led transformation

The partnership combines DXC's transformation expertise with the ServiceNow AI Platform to power smarter, more resilient operations across the enterprise

DXC will enable customers to replicate these transformation outcomes at scale

ASHBURN, Va., April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, and ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced a new, multi-year agreement to modernize core enterprise operations and put AI to work at scale. The partnership combines DXC's enterprise optimization expertise with the ServiceNow AI Platform to move from AI experimentation to execution across complex, multivendor environments, while accelerating delivery timelines, reducing manual effort, and improving service quality across core business functions.

DXC Partners with ServiceNow on a New Wave of AI-first Enterprise Transformation (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company)

As Customer Zero for ServiceNow's Core Business Suite, DXC will be the first global enterprise to deploy the new agentic AI capabilities for their Global Business Services model. DXC will work with ServiceNow across key functions using AI-driven automation and agentic workflows to reduce manual work, improve cross-functional visibility and streamline processes to enhance speed, consistency and quality. This approach creates a library of repeatable, validated AI use cases and proven automation patterns that DXC will package and deliver to customers globally, enabling similar transformational experiences with faster time-to-value.

DXC will leverage ServiceNow's agentic AI capabilities to create a unified enterprise experience across critical business services globally. By embedding AI-driven workflows across the enterprise, DXC will automate high-volume processes, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate decision-making at scale. Digital agents can continuously monitor activity, surface real-time insights, and proactively resolve issues, reducing manual effort while enabling teams to focus more on analysis, innovation, and higher-value work.

"Global enterprises are under real pressure to move from AI experimentation to execution -- and that's hard when your operations are complex and fragmented. DXC made the decision to go first. As Customer Zero for Core Business Suite, they're deploying agentic AI across their own core business functions before bringing it to customers. That's not just a partnership -- that's conviction. That's exactly how transformation at scale actually happens." - Josh Kahn, SVP and GM, Core Business Workflows, ServiceNow

Through the adoption of the Core Business Suite, DXC is adopting an advanced organizational Global Business Services model that consolidates historically siloed back-office functions into a centralized support structure that operates globally across regions and functions. The partnership positions DXC as an early validator of Core Business Suite's AI-powered capabilities, scaling solutions internally before delivering them as market-ready client offerings.

"Putting ServiceNow's Core Business Suite to work inside DXC allows us to prove what AI-powered operations look like in practice across complex, multivendor environments. With ServiceNow, we're simplifying processes, reducing manual work, and delivering better experiences for our employees every day. Importantly, that's resulting in real business impact, freeing up capacity on our team and giving them the opportunity to focus on building what's next with AI. That hands-on experience with agentic AI ensures we can bring customers solutions that are practical, scalable and built for real-world execution." - Russell Jukes, Chief Digital Information Officer, DXC

This expanded collaboration builds on DXC's 17‑year partnership with ServiceNow and deepens the work of their joint AI Innovation Center of Excellence (CoE), established in 2024 to accelerate AI‑driven business transformation. The CoE applies a proven AI blueprint methodology rooted in industrialized AI assets, accelerators and execution frameworks. Together, the two companies help customers accelerate agentic AI capabilities, optimize existing technology investments and address complex, multivendor operational challenges with governed, human‑centered AI. DXC's teams of AI architects, automation engineers and adoption specialists work directly with customers to prioritize high‑impact use cases and deploy AI responsibly, reliably and at scale.

As an Elite ServiceNow Partner, DXC has delivered business innovation and AI-enabled ServiceNow solutions for customers globally. With more than 1,800 ServiceNow expert consultants, DXC helps customers around the world streamline AI adoption and maximize the value of their ServiceNow investments. To learn more about DXC and ServiceNow's partnership, visit www.dxc.com/servicenow.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations -- helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

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SOURCE DXC Technology Company

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