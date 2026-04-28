DXC OASIS is an intelligent orchestration platform that integrates seamlessly across existing IT environments, connecting and actively managing organizations' entire IT estates in real time

DXC OASIS introduces a new managed services operating model that combines human expertise with agentic AI to help drive predictive, resilient, and continuously improving operations at scale, shifting from reactive support to intelligent execution

ASHBURN, Va., April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced DXC OASIS, an intelligent orchestration platform that introduces a new managed services operating model. Designed as a single, governed, and secure layer, DXC OASIS integrates seamlessly across an organization's existing IT estate. It reimagines how managed services are delivered by combining human expertise with agentic AI, shifting from reactive support to real-time, intelligent operations across the entire technology environment and enabling greater confidence in mission-critical operations. Leveraging decades of DXC delivery expertise, validated through DXC's Customer Zero approach and shaped through direct customer collaboration, DXC OASIS connects every system, signal, and technology decision, bringing together human judgment and agentic AI to run critical systems with greater speed, clarity, and control.

DXC Introduces DXC OASIS to Reimagine Managed Services for the AI Era Speed Speed

A new technology platform designed to deliver operational confidence

Enterprises today operate across complex multivendor environments, yet often lack a unified view of performance, cost, risk, and operational health. Technology estates have been built over years, often decades, resulting in siloed data and fragmented workflows that limit visibility and make it harder to act with speed and confidence. As a result, executives and IT leaders are often forced to navigate multiple disconnected systems to piece together the data and insights they need, slowing response times and increasing operational risk.

DXC OASIS addresses this complexity by establishing a trusted, enterprise-wide view of technology operations, bringing together data, workflows, and systems into one intelligent operating model. This enables teams to align actions, decisions, and outcomes across the enterprise in real time, so every action is traceable, and every insight is explainable. Rather than replacing existing tools, it sits across them as an open agentic orchestration layer, enhancing how they work together to create a more connected, responsive, and adaptive operating model, helping teams deliver stronger performance over time without added complexity.

"DXC is defining a new category in managed services. We have decades of trust, experience, and delivering reliable outcomes for the world's leading enterprises," said Chris Drumgoole, President, Global Infrastructure Services, DXC Technology. "But the way the industry delivers services today hasn't kept pace with how enterprises actually operate. DXC is leading the shift to something better. With DXC OASIS, we're moving to real-time, orchestrated agentic operations across the entire IT environment. Purpose-built for modern, AI-driven estates, it gives customers clear, continuous control over performance helping them deliver increased business value."

A more transparent, connected model for managed services

Key capabilities of DXC OASIS that together create a transparent, governed, and continuously improving operating model include:

Unified visibility across the technology estate – Connects data across systems, providers, and environments to create a single, real-time view of performance, so teams can immediately understand what matters and where to act

– Connects data across systems, providers, and environments to create a single, real-time view of performance, so teams can immediately understand what matters and where to act Predictive, AI-driven intelligence – Identifies patterns, forecasts risks, and recommends actions before issues impact the business, helping teams stay ahead of disruption rather than respond after the fact

– Identifies patterns, forecasts risks, and recommends actions before issues impact the business, helping teams stay ahead of disruption rather than respond after the fact Human + AI collaboration at scale – Agents handle volume and automate routine tasks, enabling experts to apply judgment and focus on higher-value work so teams can operate faster and with greater precision

Designed for how enterprises operate

DXC OASIS establishes a new foundation for how managed services are designed, delivered, and will evolve in the AI era and reflects the realities of the modern enterprise, where teams depend on shared context, continuous coordination, and clear insight to manage complexity. Its human-centered design brings engineers, operators, and business leaders together around a single real-time view of performance, aligning teams on what matters most and enabling faster, more informed action.

At the core of this model is DXC's Human+ approach, bringing people and technology together to embed AI directly into how services are delivered. DXC OASIS uses AI agents built on context, expertise, and accountability to continuously interpret signals, identify patterns, and take action in real time. Working alongside DXC experts, these agents reduce manual effort, surface what matters, and enable teams to focus on higher-value decisions instead of navigating fragmented systems. In mission-critical environments where failure is not an option, this approach combines the speed of AI with human judgment to deliver more consistent, governed, and resilient operations at scale.

"DXC OASIS is context that never sleeps. With it, IT leaders can focus on leading their operations rather than chasing alerts or designing, building, and generating reports," said Dan Gray, VP, Chief Technology Officer, Global Infrastructure Services, DXC Technology. "AI Agents continuously operate with speed and precision alongside humans who provide judgement and expertise. DXC OASIS unlocks the connection between IT spend and tangible business results by delivering a holistic, real-time view of KPIs. At a time when moving faster and accelerating time to value is critical, DXC OASIS makes that a reality."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations -- helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

SOURCE DXC Technology Company

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