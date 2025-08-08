ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the official opening of its new office in Buenos Aires, Argentina, further expanding its footprint in Latin America. Located in Capital Federal, the modern facility is designed to enhance collaboration, support innovation, and accelerate DXC's regional growth strategy.

DXC Opens New Office in Buenos Aires, Reinforces Commitment to Growth in Latin America (CNW Group/DXC Technology Services, LLC)

DXC has maintained a strong presence in Argentina for decades, supporting clients across key industries such as banking, retail, fast food, manufacturing, and travel and transportation. The new site will serve as a strategic hub for DXC's Go-to-Market teams and leaders from Business Process Services, Cloud, ITO, Applications and Modern Workplace. Additionally, the new office will serve as a customer engagement and delivery hub, enabling DXC to deepen partnerships with regional customers and accelerate project delivery.

"Argentina is home to an exceptionally talented team whose expertise continues to drive innovation and deliver outstanding results. Positioned as a key regional and global hub, Buenos Aires enhances our ability to serve customers across markets with precision, agility and cutting-edge technologies. It stands as a clear reflection of our long-term commitment to excellence." said Ricardo Ferreira, General Manager, DXC Latin America.

According to IDC, Argentina's IT services market is poised for renewed momentum, signaling a broader wave of digital transformation and reinforcing the country's role as an innovation hub in Latin America. DXC's investment in the region, including the opening of a new and expanded presence in Buenos Aires, reflects a long-term commitment to supporting customers and talent in Argentina.

"Our new office in Buenos Aires is more than just a physical space; it is a strategic investment in our people, our clients and our future," said Vanina Zanaboni, DXC Argentina Country Leader. "This expansion reflects one of our core beliefs: delivering excellence in everything we do."

The Buenos Aires opening follows a recent office opening in Farnborough, home to DXC's Aerospace and Defense Hub in the UK, and a new office in Toronto. Together, these investments reflect DXC's commitment to talent, innovation, and customer success.

For more information, visit www.dxc.com.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

SOURCE DXC Technology Services, LLC

Media Contacts: Angelena Abate, Media Relations, +1-646-234-8060, [email protected]