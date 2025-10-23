ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the appointment of Anthony Pappas as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting directly to President and CEO Raul Fernandez.

DXC Appoints Anthony Pappas as Chief Marketing Officer to Lead Next Phase of Brand Transformation (CNW Group/DXC Technology Services, LLC)

Over the past six months, Anthony has played a pivotal role in redefining DXC's brand for the future, helping to shape the company's new identity and market positioning. Previously serving as Vice President of Business Leadership, he has now been appointed to lead DXC's global marketing organization, building a high-performance, data-driven function focused on demand generation and close alignment with Sales Enablement.

"Anthony has been instrumental in reshaping how DXC shows up in the marketplace," said Raul Fernandez, President and CEO, DXC Technology. "He brings more than 30 years of global marketing experience and a proven ability to build high-performing teams that link brand storytelling to measurable business results. Under his leadership, DXC is well positioned to expand its market presence and accelerate innovation in AI-driven enterprise solutions."

Before joining DXC, Anthony held several board roles and advised customers as a fractional Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Creative Officer. He previously served as President and Chief Creative Officer of DMI's Global Brand Marketing and Customer Experience division, transforming it into the company's top-performing profit center. Earlier in his career, Anthony founded Pappas Group, a full-service creative agency, which he built from the ground up and successfully sold to DMI. Under his leadership, Pappas Group worked with leading brands including AARP, Discovery Channel, Hilton, Toyota, Under Armour, and Volkswagen.

"I'm honored to step into the role of CMO at such a transformative time for DXC," said Anthony Pappas, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're redefining our brand around the power of AI to deliver real business outcomes for our customers. I look forward to amplifying DXC's innovation story and helping the world's leading enterprises achieve more through partnership with DXC."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

