DXC Named a Leader by IDC MarketScape in Industrial IoT End-to-End Engineering and Lifecycle Services

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been named a Leader in the "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Industrial IoT End-to-End Engineering and Life-Cycle Services 2025 Vendor Assessment*." The recognition highlights DXC's Industrial IoT services to enhance operations and provide greater visibility into the supply chain for industries that rely heavily on physical assets like property, machinery, and equipment.

"To help our customers unlock the full potential of Industrial IoT, we combine deep industry expertise, digital twin technology, and IoT which creates a more comprehensive capability around simulation, process engineering, and recovery," said Pete McEvoy, Head of Data and AI at DXC. "We believe this recognition by the IDC MarketScape highlights our industry expertise and value as a trusted partner, delivering measurable business outcomes as our clients navigate their digital transformation journey."

DXC delivers IIoT services using a consistent approach that was designed by its industry experts, delivering the following benefits across manufacturing:

Asset Management : Lower maintenance costs and optimize production and scheduling.

Incident Mitigation : Rapidly detect, assess, and resolve failures, quality issues, or disruptions across manufacturing, supply chains, and asset-intensive operations.

Quality Control : Minimize waste, defects, and rework by identifying product or supply chain issues early and triggering near real-time alerts through custom apps and interfaces.

ESG Compliance: Gain real-time visibility into energy use, analyze consumption and pricing trends, boost efficiency, reduce energy costs, and prevent waste.

"IDC Identifies DXC's strength as its comprehensive Industrial IoT solutions and services portfolio, proprietary frameworks for IIoT and Industry 4.0 solutions and services and delivery ecosystem. DXC's clients highly appreciate its focus on meeting the business KPIs, proactiveness in bringing new Industrial IoT and Industry 4.0 use cases and showcasing of ROI implications upfront. Its onshore and nearshore heavy model further resonates well with its customers in terms of delivery effectiveness and efficiency. DXC's investments in R&D, partnerships and extending its delivery ecosystems to other high growth markets are expected to bolster its position in the market and confidence amongst its clients," said Abhishek Mukherjee, Research Manager, Digital Engineering and Operational Technology Services at IDC.

DXC helps enterprises design, deploy and manage secure, scalable Industrial IoT and digital twin solutions, powering smart factories, connected operations, and advanced public services such as healthcare, traffic management, and aerospace and defense. Our strategies have delivered maintenance cost savings across fleets, equipment, and machines, and ROI through improved production visibility and quality in manufacturing and supply chain.

This first IDC MarketScape for IIoT end-to-end engineering and life-cycle services evaluated 15 vendors. This evaluation provides a combined view of these service providers' capabilities in IIoT strategy/consulting, systems integration, engineering, and managed services.

An excerpt of the IDC MarketScape report and more information on its methodology is available to view here. To learn more about DXC's IIoT and Digital Twin Services, click here. More information on DXC's expertise in the manufacturing sector can be found here.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

* Doc # US51812924, August 2025

