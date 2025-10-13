DXC Launches Assure Smart Apps to Accelerate AI-Driven Innovation in the Insurance Industry

Empowering insurers with smart automation and AI to modernize operations, enhance decision-making, and drive growth

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the launch of DXC Assure Smart Apps, a new suite of AI-powered, workflow-driven applications designed to transform how insurers engage with customers, brokers, and advisors. Built for speed, precision, and flexibility, Assure Smart Apps combine intelligent automation with modular innovation to help insurers modernize operations and improve performance, all while leveraging existing systems.

As insurers look to adopt AI and accelerate growth while managing costs and complexity, DXC Assure Smart Apps help insurers implement AI-driven solutions efficiently. The suite fully integrates with insurers' core systems through industry-leading cloud capabilities powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), and APIs of the DXC Assure Platform. Enabling insurers to leverage AI and natural language processing while maintaining their core systems, Assure Smart Apps built with DXC's Assure BPM delivers seamless workflow orchestration, enterprise scalability, and rapid deployment.

"Assure Smart Apps meet insurers where they are, whether they're maintaining heritage systems, extending capabilities, or transforming for the future," said Ray August, President of Insurance Software and Business Process Services at DXC. "This launch represents a major leap forward in how insurers digitize and automate every step of their business processes. Our modular approach provides the flexibility to innovate at their own pace, without disrupting critical operations or existing investments."

Assure Smart Apps are purpose-built with features to address today's most common insurance challenges facing brokers, customers, and advisors:

Self-service capabilities: Allows customers, brokers, and advisors to make their own updates on the platform and change information as needed.

Allows customers, brokers, and advisors to make their own updates on the platform and change information as needed. Customer support: Equips customers with personal insurance concierge accessible from their mobile device, using AI-driven insights to provide real-time support.

Equips customers with personal insurance concierge accessible from their mobile device, using AI-driven insights to provide real-time support. AI insights: AI-enabled dashboards draw from previously arranged contracts to generate intelligent insights and speed up the decision-making process.

AI-enabled dashboards draw from previously arranged contracts to generate intelligent insights and speed up the decision-making process. Leverage existing systems: Assure Smart Apps can be built and deployed quickly, working with existing DXC solutions to minimize disruption.

DXC's partnership with ServiceNow enhances the Assure BPM platform's workflow technology and agentic AI capabilities, ensuring robust performance, scalability, and an approximate 80% reduction in process design time. Smart Apps can be implemented individually or bundled into Smart Solutions--market-ready offerings tailored to specific business needs.

With over 40 years of industry expertise, DXC is a trusted partner of choice for 21 of the top 25 insurers. As a leading provider of core insurance systems, DXC continues to innovate--helping insurers accelerate revenue while reducing complexity and costs across more than 1 billion policies processed on DXC software.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

