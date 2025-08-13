DXC Announces New Leadership Appointments for its Canadian Business

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has announced the appointment of Dave Buchanan as President, Canada Public Sector, and Jarek Welcz as Leader, Canada Commercial.

Buchanan and Welcz will lead DXC's growth strategy in Canada at a pivotal time in the country's technological and industrial evolution. They are focused on helping customers drive innovation through artificial intelligence, sustainability, and digital sovereignty.

Dave Buchanan (CNW Group/DXC Technology Services, LLC) Jarek Welcz (CNW Group/DXC Technology Services, LLC)

Buchanan brings extensive experience delivering technology solutions to Canada's public sector and other organizations through previous roles at HCL Tech, SAS, Breqwatr, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. His deep understanding of client needs and proven ability to build trusted relationships will help drive DXC's continued growth in this key market.

Welcz also brings a strong track record of IT services leadership from his roles at DXC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP and Electronic Data Systems. His ability to assess business needs and guide clients in shaping their strategic technology direction will help DXC deliver meaningful outcomes and sustained value for its commercial customers. Most recently, he was a leader in DXC's Canada finance and insurance practice.

The appointments underscore DXC's commitment to talent, innovation and customer success across Canada and follow the recent opening of the company's first office in Toronto, a strategic move to strengthen its presence and better serve clients in the region.

"I'm honoured to join DXC at this important time and proud to lead this outstanding team in solving our clients' business problems," said Dave Buchanan. "DXC's capabilities in AI and its expertise across the full stack of enterprise technology services are truly impressive."

"It has been a privilege to be part of DXC's long and strong history in Canada, and I am excited to lead it into its next chapter," said Jarek Welcz. "I believe we are well positioned to lead our clients in the AI era and to drive business innovation for them."

With more than 1,800 employees in Canada, DXC serves as a trusted operating partner and advisor for some of the most significant brands across financial services, healthcare, automotive, public sector and more, to help them thrive in the era of AI by modernizing operations and delivering cutting edge, transformative solutions.

DXC has operated in Canada for over 20 years, with teams across all 10 provinces supporting more than 350 customers, such as CIBC, Aviva, TD, Manulife, Ivari, Federal Government, Ontario Pension Board, Elections Ontario, Mount Sinai Hospital, and Hitachi Construction Truck.

For more information, visit www.dxc.ca.

