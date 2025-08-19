New Boomi Center of Excellence (COE) within DXC will act as an innovation hub for customers across industries

DXC and Boomi help customers unify AI agents to prepare for agentic AI at scale

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a Fortune 500 global technology services provider, and Boomi™, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced a new strategic partnership. Together, DXC and Boomi are redefining how enterprises automate and integrate operations with AI, streamlining application modernization and helping to speed adoption of agentic systems at scale.

DXC and Boomi Forge Strategic Partnership to Fast-Track Modernization and Adoption of Agentic AI

"Many enterprises today are overwhelmed by disconnected systems and technical debt, facing immense pressure to modernize while ensuring security, continuity and compliance," said T.R. Newcomb, Chief Revenue Officer at DXC Technology. "We're thrilled to partner with Boomi to help our customers accelerate their transformations, delivering seamless integration and AI agent management that positions them for success with agentic AI."

"Agentic transformation isn't a future trend — it's an enterprise imperative," said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO at Boomi. "Together with DXC, Boomi is helping customers replace outdated architectures with intelligent, agent-driven infrastructure that's faster to build, easier to govern, and ready for whatever's next. This partnership gives enterprises a direct path to modernization, automation, and long-term AI readiness."

Accelerating Enterprise Transformation with Boomi and DXC

The DXC–Boomi partnership focuses on delivering customer value across three core areas:

Application Modernization - DXC will deliver modern, cloud-native integration solutions that help enterprises replace outdated middleware and accelerate transformation. Through joint go-to-market initiatives with leading enterprise platforms, DXC and its partners will co-create solutions and reusable assets that make it easier for shared clients to modernize and achieve results faster.

AI-Driven Migration and Data Readiness - By combining Boomi's AI-powered automation platform with DXC's full-stack engineering capabilities, customers can seamlessly connect mission-critical systems — from order management and inventory to logistics and finance — driving operational efficiency and faster decision-making.

Agentic Transformation with Boomi Agentstudio - With deep experience managing complex IT systems, DXC ensures Boomi's Agentstudio works securely and intelligently across critical systems to orchestrate all AI agents at scale.

Center of Excellence to Drive Scale and Delivery Excellence

To provide support and best practices, the companies will launch a dedicated Boomi Center of Excellence (COE) within DXC. The COE will act as a delivery and innovation hub, providing reusable assets, field enablement, and proven implementation patterns. It will ensure customers benefit from a consistent, high-quality modernization experience across regions and industries.

"The strategic partnership between Boomi and DXC isn't just about connecting systems — it's about reimagining how businesses run in an AI-first world," said Dan McAllister, SVP of Global Alliances at Boomi. "Together, we're collapsing complexity and accelerating transformation at the core of the enterprise."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com .

About Boomi

Boomi, the leader in AI-driven automation, enables organizations worldwide to connect everything, automate processes, and accelerate outcomes. The Boomi Enterprise Platform — including Boomi Agentstudio — unifies integration and automation along with data, API, and AI agent management, in a single, comprehensive solution. Trusted by over 25,000 customers and supported by a network of 800+ partners, Boomi is driving agentic transformation — helping enterprises of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Discover more at boomi.com.

