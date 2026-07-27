Dumont Nickel selected to benefit from Filon, specialized support for strategic mining projects

A strong signal for Quebec's critical minerals sector, reinforcing Dumont's visibility and credibility with governments, communities, financial partners and strategic investors.

Highlights

Dumont Nickel is one of the first Quebec companies to benefit from Filon.

The Dumont Project is moving toward a final investment decision with dedicated government support .

. Dumont Nickel is positioned to generate long-term economic benefits for Quebec and Canada, while strengthening North American critical minerals supply chains.

LAUNAY, QC, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Dumont Nickel LP ("Dumont Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Dumont Nickel project ("Dumont" or the "Project") has been selected to benefit from Filon, a specialized support service provided by mining development specialists to accelerate the advancement of strategic mining projects.

Located in Launay, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Dumont is one of the world's largest undeveloped nickel sulphide deposits and one of Canada's most advanced critical minerals projects. Nickel and cobalt, both present in Dumont, are designated as critical minerals by the governments of Quebec and Canada and by the European Union, and are essential inputs for strategic supply chains related to advanced technologies, mineral sovereignty, and the energy transition. Dumont's selection for Filon, reflects the Project's technical maturity, strategic importance, and readiness to advance.

Under Filon, the Project will benefit from the support of a dedicated mining development specialists who will help facilitate exchanges with the government departments and agencies responsible for issuing required permits and authorizations, without compromising the rigour of Quebec's environmental and social standards.

"The Dumont project is a strategic opportunity to make Quebec a leader in responsible nickel production," said Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests. "By developing one of the world's largest deposits, we are consolidating our role in critical minerals supply chains and creating lasting benefits for Abitibi-Témiscamingue and all of Quebec. With Filon, Dumont Nickel will benefit from specialized support from mining-sector experts as it advances to construction."

A World-Class Project Advancing Toward Final Investment Decision

The Company is advancing its technical work, project financing, and discussions with strategic industrial partners toward a final investment decision.

"Being selected to participate in Filon, confirms that Dumont has entered a decisive phase of its development," said François Vézina, Chief Operating Officer of Dumont Nickel. "This government support strengthens partner confidence as we complete the final steps toward construction and production, while maintaining the highest environmental and social standards."

Dumont maintains its Impact and Benefit Agreement with the Abitibiwinni First Nation, originally signed in 2017, and continues ongoing consultations with the First Nation and local communities in Abitibi-Témiscamingue as the Project advances.

"Dumont benefits from strong government support and is progressing in line with Quebec's critical minerals priorities," said Johnna Muinonen, President of Dumont Nickel. "This announcement reinforces the confidence of our investors and strategic partners as we work toward a final investment decision and the start of construction."

Dumont Nickel thanks Minister Champagne Jourdain and the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts for establishing Filon and selecting Dumont Nickel as one of the first companies to benefit from the service.

About Dumont Nickel LP

Dumont Nickel LP is developing the Dumont Nickel project in Launay, in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Quebec. The project hosts one of the world's largest undeveloped nickel sulphide deposits and is one of Canada's most advanced nickel-cobalt projects. The project has secured its key provincial and federal authorizations and is expected to produce 25,000 tonnes of nickel annually for over 45 years, with start of production targeted for 20301. It is positioned to generate long-term regional economic benefits and strengthen North American critical minerals supply chains.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's advancement toward a final investment decision, expected production capacity and mine life, anticipated timing for the start of construction and production, the potential economic benefits of the project, the continuation of government support programs such as Filon, and the progress of consultations with Indigenous and local communities. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including the results of the project's technical studies, the availability of project financing on acceptable terms, the receipt and maintenance of required permits and authorizations, ongoing government support, and constructive engagement with Indigenous and local communities. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including changes in nickel and cobalt prices, cost escalation, financing, permitting or construction delays, changes in government policy or support programs, outcomes of consultations, and general economic and market conditions. Dumont Nickel LP does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release except as required by applicable law.

Dumont Nickel Feasibility Study, June 2026

SOURCE Dumont Nickel

Media contact: Valérie Pomerleau, Vice-President, Public Affairs and Communications, Dumont Nickel | (819) 856-5678 | [email protected]