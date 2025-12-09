DUMONT NICKEL PROJECT EXPECTED TO DELIVER $1.1 BILLION ANNUALLY TO CANADA AND ADVANCE NATIONAL CRITICAL MINERALS GOALS

AMOS, QC, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Dumont Nickel LP ("Dumont Nickel"), the 100% owner of the Dumont Nickel Project (the "Project"), today announced the results of an independent socio-economic study conducted by Aviseo Conseil ("Aviseo"), a strategy and economic consulting firm based in Montréal. In addition to the Project's expected contribution to the Province of Québec, estimated at over $530 million annually, the Aviseo study confirms that the Project is expected to generate $1.1 billion in annual real GDP for Canada, driven by upstream and downstream economic activity.

"These findings highlight the substantial national impact the Project will have at full production," said Johnna Muinonen, President of Dumont Nickel. "With an expected $1.1 billion in annual real GDP, the Project will support thousands of skilled jobs and provide secure, transparent nickel supply for manufacturers across North America and Europe."

Located in Québec, the fully permitted Dumont Nickel Project is one of the world's largest undeveloped nickel deposits and is poised to increase Canadian nickel output by approximately 15%. This new supply will support battery and advanced materials supply chains, the energy transition, and critical national-security industries--including defense and aerospace. By bringing long-life nickel production to market, the Project is positioned to strengthen market stability and enhance supply-chain security across Western nations.

A Long-Term Economic Contribution for Canada

Construction of the Dumont Nickel Project, including the mine, concentrator, and associated infrastructure, is expected to occur in two phases (2026–2029 and 2033–2035). The Project is expected to generate substantial economic benefits for Canada, including:

$1.9 billion in total capital investment over the two construction phases;

Over $1.5 billion contributed directly to Canada's GDP during construction; and

Nearly 11,000 jobs supported across Canada.

According to Aviseo's analysis, the Project's direct and indirect activities over its 47-year operating life will generate:

More than $50 billion in cumulative GDP, including $1.1 billion annually at full capacity;

$665 million in annual expenditures, including:

$586 million in annual added value in Québec;



$54 million annually in the rest of Canada, reflecting the national integration of the mining supply chain;

$179 million in annual federal fiscal revenues.

A Powerful Source of High-Value Jobs

The Dumont Nickel Project is notable for the high-quality, productive jobs it is expected to create and sustain. Key findings include:

1,500 jobs supported during operations (direct, indirect, and induced); and

Average annual productivity of $1.1 million per job, nine times the Canadian average.

Strengthening Supply-Chain Security for Canada and Its Allies

Nickel is central to Canada's ambitions in energy, industrial competitiveness, and strategic security. The Aviseo study highlights the following:

Canada is already a major supplier of nickel to both the United States and Europe, providing 46% and 39% of their primary nickel imports, respectively.¹

The Project's production will reinforce North American value chains for batteries, specialty steels, defense, and aerospace.

The Project will contribute to securing stable, domestic nickel supply for Canada and its allies.

In parallel, the European Commission designated Dumont as a "strategic project" under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act--one of only 13 projects outside the EU, and the only one in North America. This designation affirms Dumont's capacity to supply reliable, responsibly produced nickel to European industry while supporting EU objectives to diversify supply chains, reduce dependence on concentrated sources, and secure materials essential for the green and digital transitions. It also underscores Dumont Nickel's role in advancing transparent, resilient, and geopolitically balanced value chains and in deepening Canada–EU collaboration.

¹ Source: United States import data (2025 report using 2021–2023 averages); European import data sourced from the 2024 World Integrated Trade Solution (World Bank) database.

About Dumont Nickel

Dumont Nickel is a Canadian company headquartered in Québec, committed to the responsible development of critical minerals. Fully permitted and shovel-ready, the Dumont Nickel Project is one of the largest undeveloped nickel sulphide deposits in the world. Dumont Nickel will supply nickel and cobalt--essential metals for the energy transition, strategic technologies, and defense and aerospace--while strengthening Canada's mineral sovereignty.

