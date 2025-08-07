Due to spending restraint Calgary and Edmonton spend significantly less per person than Alberta's highest-spending municipalities

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The per-person municipal government spending levels in Calgary and Edmonton—Alberta's largest and most populous cities—are near the average spending level of the province's major municipalities, finds a new study published today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"While there's always room for improvement, the municipal governments in Calgary and Edmonton have done a better job at restraining spending than many other municipalities in Alberta," said Austin Thompson, senior policy analyst at the Fraser Institute and author of Comparing Per-Person Expenditure and Revenue in Major Albertan Municipalities, 2009-2023.

According to the study, which compares the finances of 25 Alberta municipalities, in 2023 (the latest year of comparable data), Edmonton ($3,241) and Calgary ($3,144) spent close to the per-person spending average ($3,239) among the 25 municipalities, and significantly less than the highest spenders, which include Grande Prairie County ($5,413), Red Deer County ($4,619) and Lethbridge ($4,423).

Subsequently, in terms of per-person spending, Edmonton ranked 12th highest and Calgary ranked 13th highest.

Moreover, despite significant population growth, both cities restrained spending.

From 2009 to 2023, Edmonton's population grew by 38.2 per cent and Calgary's population grew by 33.7 per cent, yet per-person spending (after adjusting for inflation) grew by 4.8 per cent in Edmonton and 2.1 per cent in Calgary.

"It's ultimately up to Albertans to decide if they get good value for their municipal tax dollars, but it helps to compare spending levels among municipalities across the province," said Jake Fuss, director of fiscal policy at the Fraser Institute.

Municipal government spending per person in Alberta (2023)

Municipality spending

per person rank of 25 Grande Prairie County $5,413 1 Red Deer County $4,619 2 Lethbridge $4,423 3 Canmore $4,154 4 Strathcona County $4,106 5 Red Deer $3,788 6 Cold Lake $3,646 7 Leduc $3,452 8 Rocky View County $3,419 9 Grande Prairie $3,342 10 Fort Saskatchewan $3,259 11 Edmonton $3,241 12 Calgary $3,144 13 Parkland County $3,141 14 St. Albert $3,129 15 Sylvan Lake $2,859 16 Spruce Grove $2,760 17 Camrose $2,744 18 Stony Plain $2,695 19 Beaumont $2,626 20 Foothills County $2,570 21 Okotoks $2,456 22 Airdrie $2,187 23 Cochrane $2,142 24 Chestermere $1,652 25 Municipal government average $3,239



Note: This ranking excludes Medicine Hat due to its unique status as the only Alberta municipality

operating both an electricity and natural gas utility. Further details are available in the study.

