Duck Creek CEO Hardeep Gulati Brings the Trusted AI Playbook to Insurtech Insights USA

Duck Creek and Coaction Global reveal how insurers can deploy agentic AI across underwriting and claims without sacrificing compliance or control

BOSTON, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Duck Creek, the intelligent core of insurance, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Hardeep Gulati will present at Insurtech Insights USA on Thursday, June 4 at 1:45 p.m. ET alongside Ramana Narayanam, Head of IT at Coaction Global, for a featured mainstage session titled, "No Trust, No Scale: The Executive Playbook for Trusted AI Decisioning in P&C Insurance." Duck Creek will also meet with insurers and demo its insurance native Agentic AI Platform and new AI-powered applications including Agentic Underwriting Workbench and Agentic First Notice of Loss (FNOL) at Booth 505.

As insurers move from AI experimentation toward enterprise-wide adoption, the industry faces a critical inflection point. While generative and agentic AI technologies promise major improvements in underwriting, claims, and operational efficiency, insurers must also address growing concerns around explainability, compliance, consistency, and customer trust.

During the session, Gulati and Narayanam will discuss how insurers can embed trusted AI into core operations without sacrificing governance or regulatory control. The discussion will explore how orchestration, real-time data connectivity, and insurance-specific AI models can help carriers move beyond disconnected copilots toward scalable, auditable AI decisioning.

"Every insurer wants the upside of AI, including faster underwriting, smarter claims and better operations. The difference is whether they can deploy AI with the governance their regulators, customers and boards demand," said Hardeep Gulati, Chief Executive Officer at Duck Creek. "At Insurtech Insights, we look forward to discussing and demonstrating how carriers can scale AI confidently with transparency, governance, and real-time orchestration into every workflow."

Duck Creek's Agentic AI Platform combines insurance domain intelligence, orchestration, and AI assurance capabilities to enable insurers to deploy AI agents across underwriting, claims, policy administration, billing, and payments workflows. The platform is designed to provide explainable, auditable, and compliant decisioning while allowing insurers to maintain human oversight and operational control.

"Modern insurers need AI solutions that are not only powerful, but trusted and grounded in real operational workflows," said Ramana Narayanam, Head of IT at Coaction Global. "Our work with Duck Creek reflects a shared focus on building a stronger data foundation and enabling more intelligent, connected decision-making that supports both business agility and governance."

For more information about Duck Creek's presence at Insurtech Insights USA, visit www.duckcreek.com.

About Duck Creek

Duck Creek is the intelligent core that leading insurers choose to build on. Purpose-built for property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, Duck Creek unifies the full insurance lifecycle on a single platform with one data foundation. As an agentic platform, it connects intelligence across underwriting, policy, billing, claims, and payments workflows where decisions are made and compliance is non-negotiable. Duck Creek enables carriers to launch products faster, adapt quickly to change, and grow with precision and confidence. Solutions are available individually or as a full suite via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com and follow Duck Creek on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE Duck Creek