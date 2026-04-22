The joint article by PeriPharm and Duchesnay, published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Canada, reveals significant gaps in access to women's health innovations and shows that Canadian women wait more than three years to access them

BLAINVILLE, QC, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Duchesnay, a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company with a long-standing commitment to women's health, member of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), and PeriPharm, a Canadian company specializing in pharmacoeconomics and outcomes research, are proud to announce the publication of an article in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Canada (JOGC) to raise awareness regarding significant barriers and years‑long delays in accessing innovative medications for women's health in Canada. This paper is based on a comprehensive analysis of the women's health products in Canada covering a 20-year period (from January 1, 2003, to December 31, 2023), conducted by PeriPharm, for which Duchesnay has provided the financial support.

Access to innovations in women's health in Canada (CNW Group/Duchesnay inc.)

The results, presented at the Femtech Canada Forum in Vancouver last November, which drew significant interest and engagement from attendees, reveal a concerning trend: public coverage for women's health medications lags about one year behind coverage for other medications, leaving many Canadian women reliant on private insurance to access optimal care.

"This study reflects the long-standing experiences of many women who are seeking more timely access to treatments already available internationally," said Rachel Bartholomew, Founder and Lead Advisor, Femtech Canada. "Disparities in access to innovations in women's health can significantly impact outcomes, quality of life, and overall long-term wellbeing of Canadian women."

This study is the first to provide a quantitative evaluation of the main challenges involved in bringing innovative women's health medications to Canada over the past 20 years. The research found that of the 45 women's health medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2003 and 2023 only 24 were approved in Canada. Even when medications do receive approval, the path to public coverage is resource-intensive and non-uniform. On average, it takes more than three years for a newly approved women's health medication to appear on at least one Canadian public formulary, a full year longer than the average for other medications. Fewer than two-thirds of women's health treatments approved by Health Canada are ultimately reimbursed through public drug plans.

"To ensure Canadian women have timely access to innovative therapies, it is essential to prioritize women's health within Canada's regulatory and reimbursement system," said Catherine Beauchemin, Ph.D., partner at PeriPharm and co-author of the article. "We hope that these findings will help advance patient-centered policies and ultimately elevate the quality of care women receive across the country."

Some of this study's findings align with those of Azzarello D and Collins J. who, in 2004, conducted an analysis on access to hormonal contraceptive options in Canada1. Following the Guidance for Industry: Clinical Development of Steroidal Contraceptives Used by Women issued by Health Canada on October 29, 2002, Canadian women had access to only 37% of the hormonal contraceptive choices available worldwide. Strikingly, this level of access has remained unchanged over the past two decades.

"Innovation is at the heart of Duchesnay, and I'm very proud to be part of a Canadian pharmaceutical company that invests in women's health. This study shed the light on important evidence of the situation of women in Canada as funding remains limited," said Édith Sirard, Director, Sales and Marketing, Duchesnay, and co-author of the article. "Modernizing the regulatory and reimbursement landscape is critical so that Canadian women can benefit from advances in care. At Duchesnay, we believe that women should have access to the most effective therapies available so that they can reach their full potential."

The current study aims to lay the groundwork for a structural revision of current regulatory and reimbursement policies, while also facilitating in-depth discussions on key improvements, such as stronger recognition of women's health needs, better integration of patient perspectives, and enhanced coordination between federal and provincial decision-makers, to drive meaningful changes across the healthcare ecosystem. Without such reforms, the decades long pattern of limited access to innovation in women's health will likely persist.

1 Azzarello D and Collins J. Canadian access to hormonal contraceptive drug choices. J Obstet Gynaecol Can 2004; 26: 489-500. DOI: 10.1016/s1701-2163(16)30660-0

ABOUT PERIPHARM

Founded in 2003, PeriPharm is a Canadian company specializing in pharmacoeconomics and outcomes research. The company's mission is to provide high-quality, diversified services to ensure optimal market access of health care innovations. PeriPharm's activity is built on the belief the best available therapies should be accessible to those who need it. As a leader in the field of health economics and data generation, PeriPharm has contributed to the success of several market access initiatives.

For more information about PeriPharm, please visit https://peripharm.com/en/ .

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ABOUT DUCHESNAY

Duchesnay is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a long-standing commitment to women's health. Until recently, the company focused on filling the void in terms of scientific research and education and on developing pharmacological solutions that are safe and effective for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Today, Duchesnay has broadened its portfolio of products to offer safe and effective therapeutic options that meet the health and quality of life needs of women and their family members at different stages of their lives. Believing that women around the world deserve to have access to specialized treatments for their conditions, Duchesnay now distributes its products internationally. We strive to enable each woman to reach her full potential.

For more information about Duchesnay, please visit https://duchesnay.com/en/ .

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ABOUT DUCHESNAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The Group consists of six pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Medunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare and debilitating diseases; and Analog Pharma Canada and Analog Pharma, specializing in orphan generic medications. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, DPG exports its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.

DPG is one of the eight companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project. This appointment offers exclusive and personalized support for at least two years, in order to accelerate its growth to become an anchor firm in the Canadian economy.

DPG is the winner of the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award by ADRIQ, the Association for the Development of Research and Innovation of Quebec, which recognizes DPG's healthy workplace culture and commitment to pharmaceutical innovation, while DPG president Éric Gervais is the recipient of the 2024 Bernard-Landry Award by ADRIQ which acknowledges his impactful leadership on Quebec's research and innovation ecosystem.

DPG, through its proprietary research and development, and through exclusive partnerships, offers innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology and for rare diseases, plus lower-cost generic medications. DPG recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and to giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations.

For more information, please visit https://duchesnaypharmaceuticalgroup.com/en.

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SOURCE Duchesnay inc.

Media contact: Mariia Savchuk, Senior Advisor, Communications, [email protected], +1 (263) 388-3141