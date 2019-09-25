DT MedTech Announces the First US Implantation of the Hintermann Series H3™ Total Ankle Replacement System at the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

The Hintermann Series H3™ Total Ankle Replacement System is indicated for use as a non-cemented implant to replace a painful arthritic ankle joint due to primary osteoarthritis, post-traumatic osteoarthritis, or arthritis secondary to inflammatory disease (e.g., rheumatoid arthritis, hemochromatosis, etc.).

Dr. Beat Hintermann, world-renowned foot and ankle surgeon, developed both the Hintermann Series H3™ and the Hintermann Series H2® Total Ankle Replacement Systems. Dr. Hintermann stated, "Since the H3 launch outside of the US (OUS) 18 years ago, it has been a goal of mine to also have the H3 available in the US. We reached a huge milestone in June of this year when we received PMA approval. This first surgery means that even more patients will now have access to this device with the positive clinical outcomes it has shown OUS."

Dr. Cottom notes, "Having implanted hundreds of total ankle replacements, I am excited that we now have the option in the United States to offer our patients either a semi-constrained Hintermann Series H2® (H2) or a non-constrained H3 Total Ankle Replacement System based on the individual patient needs and what will work best with their anatomy. Not all arthritic ankles are the same, so having implant options is very important in achieving successful outcomes."

David Reicher, President and Chief Executive Officer of DTM, said, "We could not be more pleased to be able to offer this full solution of Total Ankle Replacement Systems to foot and ankle surgeons and their patients. Surgeons only need one instrument set to implant either the H2 or the H3 for primary Total Ankle Replacement surgeries, as well as the H2 for revision or take-down Total Ankle Replacement surgeries. We expect a full US product launch of the H3 in December of this year, while we continue to focus on intense training for our surgeons."

DT MedTech, LLC is the parent company of DT MedTech International Limited and European Foot Platform, S.A.R.L.

