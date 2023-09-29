MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - DSMA is pleased to announce it was recognized by the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. DSMA earned its spot with a three-year growth of 280%.

DSMA (Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions) is a leading M&A consulting firm that has reshaped the automotive dealership landscape in North America. Founded in Toronto, the firm hires locally based Mergers and Acquisition advisors in regional hubs across all North America to handle each step of their clients' buy/sell process. Indeed, DSMA experts combine their deep understanding of the automotive industry with their keen insight into local markets to help dealers across the continent. Over the last five years, DSMA has generated billions of dollars for their clients, solidifying their position as Canada's premier M&A firm.

Boasting over 1,000 years of collective automotive industry experience amongst their experts, DSMA has grown into the leading buy/sell transaction partner across North America ever since their 2018 expansion to the United States. With an extensive network of industry experts, they offer real-time knowledge and hands-on experience while guiding clients through a transparent process. Their confidential approach demonstrates an unwaveringly commitment to their clients' success.

"On behalf of the DSMA team, Maxime Théorêt and I are so excited to make it on the list for the 3rd year in a row, as one of the fastest growing companies in Canada! Any successful growing organization starts with its people - that's what it comes down to." said Farid Ahmad, Founder and CEO of DSMA. "We are proud to work with some of the most dedicated, hard-working and brightest individuals in the industry, who are the foundation for our continuous growth. This recognition is for you, the people that make up the DSMA team."

About Canada's Top Growing Companies

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019, which aims to highlight the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada. In order to qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and can be viewed online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With their award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in their print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital for every issue. Their investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About DSMA

DSMA (Dealer Solutions North America) is North America's leading automotive intelligence and M&A advisory service, having completed 1700+ dealership valuations and 425+ successful transactions in the past 10 years. For more information, please visit www.dsma.com.

