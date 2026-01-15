Drones-as-a-Service (DaaS) Shifts from Emerging Tech to Revenue Engine for Leading Drone Manufacturers

From inspections to analytics, DaaS is emerging as a high-growth automation play with recurring cash flow

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- The drones-as-a-service (DaaS) market is really taking off because most companies don't want to buy drones--they just want the job done. Instead of spending money on equipment, training pilots, and dealing with regulations, businesses are hiring drone service providers to handle everything. That model is catching on fast in industries like energy, construction, agriculture, insurance, and public safety. Right now, the global DaaS market is estimated around $6–8 billion, and it's growing as drones become a normal tool instead of a novelty. Active Companies looking to take advantage of recently advancements in the market place include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT).

From an investor point of view, the appeal is pretty simple: this is a repeat-business model. Once a company starts using drones for inspections, mapping, or monitoring, they usually keep coming back. As software improves and more flights become automated, service providers can do more work with less overhead, which helps profits. Many projections suggest the DaaS market could double or even triple by the end of the decade, putting total market value in the $15–20+ billion range.

For retail investors, DaaS is less about flashy flying tech and more about steady revenue and data. The real money isn't just in the drone--it's in the reports, analytics, and ongoing service contracts that come with every flight. Compared to hardware-only drone companies, service-focused players tend to have more predictable cash flow and longer customer relationships. As more industries bake drones into their day-to-day operations, DaaS is shaping up to be a solid, long-term growth story tied to automation and smarter data use.

ZenaTech to Provide an Update on its Global Drone as a Service Expansion and Defense Sector Progress at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (NASDAQ: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces that the company has been invited to present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at three upcoming investor conferences: the Emerging Growth Conference, the Deal Flow Discovery Conference, and the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference. These well-regarded events attract institutional investors, fund managers, family offices, and retail investors seeking high-growth small-cap company opportunities. ZenaTech's leadership team members will provide an update on the company's global Drone as a Service expansion and defense sector progress, along with key industry and regulatory trends supporting the Company's business growth. The conference details include:

The Emerging Growth Conference ─ A virtual investor conference that connects growth-oriented public companies with a selection of institutional investors, family offices, and individual investors through live webcast corporate presentations and interactive Q&A sessions. ZenaTech will be presenting on the 22nd of January 2026.

Event Dates: January 21–22, 2026 - Format: Virtual - Website: Emerging Growth Conference

The DealFlow Discovery Conference ─ A well-known annual investor event focused on connecting growth-oriented public and private companies with institutional investors through structured presentations and one-on-one meetings.

Event Dates: January 27–29, 2026 - Venue: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, New Jersey - Website: DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference ─ Provides public companies with direct access to institutional and accredited investors through live virtual presentations and meetings.

Event Date: February 5, 2026 - Format: Virtual - Website: Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

To attend a presentation or book a one-on-one meeting with ZenaTech please refer to the conference website links or contact the company at [email protected].Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Other recent developments in the military/drone/UAS industry include:

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, recently announced the deployment of Draganfly drones integrated with Smith Myers, ARTEMIS Mobile Phone Detection & Location Systems (MPDLS) for search and rescue operations.

Search and Rescue Sweden, one of Europe's foremost search-and-rescue (SAR) organizations, will deploy Draganfly UAS platforms outfitted with Smith Myers ARTEMIS, specifically engineered for the SAR market, to provide cost-effective, high-performance aerial support for missing-person recoveries, wilderness rescues, police support missions, and other critical public-safety tasks.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) recently announced it has been invited to present its patented AI-powered demining technology at the 'Protection of Ukraine's Critical Infrastructure: Challenges & Solutions' panel hosted by the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) – Ukraine Chapter in Kyiv on January 15, 2026.

The invitation follows more than three years of continuous operational support in Ukraine and reflects growing recognition by government, defense, and humanitarian stakeholders of Safe Pro's AI technology as a potential force multiplier for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts. At the event, Safe Pro will present new data expanding on the preliminary results of an 18-month field study validating the significant operational and financial impact of Safe Pro's SpotlightAI™ AI-powered image processing technology on humanitarian demining efforts in Ukraine.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) (dba, EagleNXT), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, recently announced the relocation of its global headquarters from Wichita, Kansas, to Allen, Texas, in the northeast part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. This move marks a significant milestone for EagleNXT as it positions itself for accelerated expansion in the rapidly growing UAV industry.

The new headquarters in Allen will serve as the central hub for EagleNXT's operations, with initiatives already underway to set up production lines at the facility for the manufacture of the MicaSense multispectral sensors and EagleNXT's first first-ever U.S. production line for the Company's eBee VISION drone. The production line in Texas will complement the existing drone production line at the company's facility in Switzerland.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, this week announced preliminary unaudited revenue results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

The Company's preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2025 revenue results are based on current expectations and may be adjusted as a result of, among other things, completion of annual audit procedures. This financial information does not represent a comprehensive statement of the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter or full year 2025 and remains subject to the completion of financial closing procedures and internal reviews. Read the full release at: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/red-cat-holdings-announces-preliminary-130000320.html

