Drone SaaS Market Poised for Breakout Growth as AI Unlocks Fully Autonomous Operations

Cloud-based drone operations, autonomous missions, and AI-powered intelligence are creating new opportunities across infrastructure, energy, logistics, and defense sectors

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Artificial intelligence's progression is propelling the evolution of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) drone operations in the future. Previously, tasks that required skilled pilots and extensive manual data analysis are now simplified through AI-driven software platforms. These platforms manage flight scheduling, navigation, data collection, and analysis. Businesses are increasingly turning to cloud-based drone software to supervise fleets, oversee real-time operations, and improve decision-making effectiveness. As companies look for ways to increase productivity and reduce costs, AI-powered drone SaaS solutions are becoming essential tools in sectors like construction, energy, agriculture, logistics, and defense. Active tech companies in the news this week include: ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Palladyne AI (NASDAQ: PDYN), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH).

One of the main factors driving this shift is AI's ability to handle the vast amounts of data captured by drones daily. Instead of employees spending hours reviewing images and videos, AI can quickly identify equipment issues, track progress at job sites, identify security threats, monitor assets, and produce rapid reports. This not only saves time but also allows organizations to act swiftly on critical information. Consequently, more companies are choosing subscription-based drone software platforms that provide continuous access to advanced analytics, fleet management tools, and automation features. Forecasts indicate that the global drone software market could potentially double from its current valuation of $12 billion to exceed $24 billion by 2030 as the integration of AI gains traction. Looking ahead, AI is expected to play a more substantial role in advancing autonomous and scalable drone operations.

Future drone fleets will be increasingly autonomous, carrying out tasks such as infrastructure inspections, facility patrols, land surveys, crop monitoring, and defense support with minimal human intervention. The broader AI-driven drone market is projected to climb from approximately $14 billion in 2025 to over $50 billion in the upcoming years, showing significant growth potential in the industry. For investors, the blend of AI technology, recurring SaaS revenue models, and the growing demand for autonomous operations presents an attractive growth story that could position drone software companies as key beneficiaries of the expanding AI landscape.

ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) Unveils Zoo Office™, an AI-Powered Enterprise Productivity Platform Positioned to Capitalize on the Rapidly Growing Agentic AI Market - Targeting Expansion of Company's Enterprise SaaS Segment by Leveraging Agentic AI Growing at Nearly 50% Annually - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today unveils its strategy for Zoo Office™, a unified AI-powered productivity platform that will serve as a future unifying foundation and brand for ZenaTech's Enterprise SaaS ecosystem and capitalize on the rapidly growing Agentic AI market. Designed to bring advanced productivity, operational tools, agentic AI capabilities, and industry-specific applications together within a single business platform, Zoo Office represents ZenaTech's vision for a more connected and intelligent software experience.

"We want to future-proof and enhance our enterprise SaaS solutions beyond traditional software tools, adding intelligent productivity that can automate workflows, execute tasks, and enhance decision-making. Our goal is to deliver greater customer value and recurring revenue opportunities while leveraging agentic AI, one of the fastest-growing segments of the enterprise software market," said Shaun Passley, PhD, ZenaTech CEO. "We believe the future of software is not more applications, but fewer, smarter, and more personalized platforms. Zoo Office is our vision for an AI-native business environment where applications, workflows, data, and organizational knowledge work together through a shared business context layer. As businesses increasingly adopt AI-driven solutions to improve efficiency and reduce costs, we see an opportunity to accelerate our enterprise SaaS segment growth and contribute to creating long-term shareholder value."

Management believes Zoo Office comes as businesses increasingly seek to reduce software sprawl, connect fragmented data, and make more effective use of AI across their operations. Zoo Office is positioned to become a primary AI platform and brand under ZenaTech's software portfolio while the company continues to support existing software brands and offers opportunities for integration into the broader Zoo Office AI-enabled ecosystem.

As part of its phased rollout strategy, the Company will invite selected SMB (Small and Medium-sized Business) participants to join a private beta program to help shape the platform's development. The first phase introduces the Zoo Office Productivity Core, an agentic office productivity suite that helps organizations remove the frictions of current offerings: subscription sprawl, disconnected data, repetitive processes, and the constant overhead of shuttling information between disconnected applications. By providing AI with a shared understanding of organizational context, workflows, and knowledge, the platform is being designed help to deliver more relevant results while reducing complexity for users.

Future phases are expected to introduce industry-specific solutions and marketplace capabilities designed to further expand the platform's functionality while creating a more connected software experience for users.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the Enterprise Agentic AI market is expected to grow from approximately $7 billion today to more than $46 billion by 2030, representing nearly 50% annual growth. Gartner's longer-term view is even more significant, projecting that agentic AI could drive over $450 billion in enterprise software revenue by 2035, highlighting the transformative opportunity for companies building AI-powered productivity and automation solutions.

Waitlist sign up is available via the Zoo Office website link to be part of the private beta program for the Productivity Core that will begin in the coming weeks. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Key Takeaways for SaaS, AI, Drone Market:

AI is driving the shift from manually operated drones to fully autonomous drone fleets.

Drone software market projected to exceed $24 billion by 2030.

AI-in-drone market forecast to surpass $51 billion by 2033 and potentially $61 billion by 2034.

SaaS platforms are becoming the preferred model for fleet management, analytics, and mission planning.

Defense, infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, and public safety are expected to be major growth drivers.

Recurring SaaS subscription revenue creates attractive long-term business models for drone technology providers.

In other Business/Military/UAV/Drone industry recent and current news of note:

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ: PDYN), a U.S.-based defense and industrial technology company delivering embodied AI-powered collaborative autonomy solutions, advanced avionics, precision-manufactured components, UAVs, and advanced aerospace engineering services, announced it has been awarded a pair of contracts to research, develop, and operationally validate SwarmOS and Gremlin-X with U.S. Army warfighters, competitively selected under the Army's Disruptive Applications Broad Agency Announcement.

"The hardest problem in autonomous systems isn't making one platform smart, it's making heterogeneous platforms from different manufacturers collaborate intelligently without dependence on centralized infrastructure that adversaries can target and defeat," said Dr. Denis Garagic, Chief Technology Officer and Principal Investigator, Palladyne AI. "We solved that. SwarmOS operates on edge hardware in the field in degraded and denied communications environments. These contracts take that proven capability into Army operational validation."

Autonomous Power Corporation, doing business as "Powerus," announced a $30 million strategic investment from Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a domestic manufacturer of NDAA-compliant drone components. The investment strengthens a working relationship already in place between the two companies, under which Powerus sources drone components and hardware from Unusual Machines

The companies' interests are closely aligned: as Powerus scales its production of autonomous and counter-drone systems, it has been and expects to be a meaningful customer for U.S.-made components of the kind Unusual Machines supplies. Powerus is under no obligation to purchase any specific volume of parts, and the two companies operate independently; the relationship reflects a shared focus on building a domestic, U.S.-based defense-autonomy supply chain.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Skip Dynamix Corporation ("Skip Dynamix"), as described in the Company's press release dated May 18, 2026 (the "Transaction").

With the Transaction now complete, Draganfly has deepened its defense platform portfolio and strengthened its position within the rapidly growing market for low-cost autonomous aerial systems. Skip Dynamix's fixed-wing platform architecture, optimized for affordability and rapid production, is now integrated with Draganfly's manufacturing, autonomy, AI, and military systems capabilities.

"We are excited to have completed this acquisition and to welcome the Skip Dynamix team to Draganfly," said Cameron Chell, Chief Executive Officer of Draganfly. "This transaction positions us to meet growing global demand for affordable, scalable autonomous systems."

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, announced Maestro Case, a new AI-native UiPath agentic case management capability. Available today as part of the UiPath Maestro™ business orchestration capabilities, Maestro Case extends governed orchestration and automation to complex and exception-laden case management, allowing enterprises to manage dynamic, long-running cases with greater visibility, control, and execution speed.

In a recent UiPath survey of nearly 600 C-Suite and IT practitioners at large companies ($1B+ in revenue), 52% reported that the presence of hybrid workflows--a combination of static, repeatable processes and dynamic, context-dependent processes--across their day-to-day operations. Those dynamic processes, such as customer requests, investigations, and approvals, are managed through disconnected emails, spreadsheets, and point solutions, creating delays, inconsistent outcomes, and limited visibility.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. This press release was distributed on behalf of ZenaTech, Inc. For current services performed MNU was compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by ZenaTech, Inc. by the company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected] - +1(561)486-1799

SOURCE Market News Updates