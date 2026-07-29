AI's Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Buildout is Fueling the Next Wave of Data Center Investment Opportunities

Massive spending on AI, cloud computing, and hyperscale infrastructure is creating powerful long-term growth opportunities across the digital infrastructure sector

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - The race to build the next generation of AI infrastructure is turning into one of the biggest investment stories in tech. Behind every ChatGPT prompt, cloud app, streaming service, online payment, and AI business tool sits a sprawling network of data centers. As demand for artificial intelligence keeps climbing, the companies that build, own, and equip these facilities are moving to the center of a multi-trillion-dollar growth story. JLL projects global data-center capacity could roughly double--from about 103 gigawatts today to around 200 gigawatts by 2030--and that expansion may require as much as $3 trillion in new infrastructure spending. McKinsey's numbers run even higher, suggesting total worldwide outlays on data-center build-out could approach $7 trillion by the end of the decade. This may be creating opportunities for active tech companies that include: CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE), Cipher Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR), TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF), Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT), Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS).

The opportunity isn't limited to the owners of the buildings. It stretches across the whole supply chain: makers of AI servers, networking gear, advanced cooling systems, power-management technology, semiconductors, and the rest of the digital plumbing. Every new hyperscale facility needs a mountain of hardware and supporting tech before the first workload ever runs. That's why a growing number of investors are looking past the usual tech names and toward the companies that actually supply the backbone of the AI boom. The hyperscale data-center market alone is expected to grow from roughly $31.4 billion in 2026 to more than $52.5 billion by 2030. The broader global AI-infrastructure market is forecast to climb from about $75.9 billion to roughly $223.5 billion over the same period.

Key Growth Drivers Fueling the Data Center / Infrastructure Industries:

Up to $3 trillion in new data center investment is projected by 2030 to support AI and cloud infrastructure.

Global data center capacity is expected to nearly double to approximately 200 GW by 2030.

McKinsey estimates the total global data center buildout could reach $7 trillion by 2030.

Hyperscale data center market projected to grow from $31.4 billion in 2026 to $52.5 billion by 2030.

AI infrastructure market forecast to expand from $75.9 billion in 2026 to $223.5 billion by 2030, creating significant opportunities across servers, networking, semiconductors, cooling, and power infrastructure.

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) Signs AI Colocation Services Agreement with Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) for a Data Center Campus in Minnesota

AI data center campus designed to Tier 3 standards, which will deliver approximately 55 MW of utility power capacity and 40 MW of critical IT load

10-year Colocation Services Agreement with an initial contract value of approximately $800 million and two 10-year renewal options representing more than $3 billion of total potential contract value

Company expects initial revenue in the first quarter of 2027

Second announced AI infrastructure campus expands upon ZONE's development pipeline, which is up to over 500 MW across strategic U.S. markets

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. ($ZONE) ("CleanCore" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a 10-year Colocation Services Agreement with Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) for its data center campus in Minnesota. Cerebras is a leading AI compute company that describes itself as building the world's fastest AI infrastructure with its team of pioneering researchers. Building on the Company's recently announced West Texas data center campus, this agreement accelerates ZONE's strategy of developing critical AI infrastructure across the United States.

The AI data center campus, designed to Tier 3 standards, will represent 100% pre-leased occupancy under a long-term agreement with Cerebras, providing revenue visibility from commencement of operations. The project is expected to generate approximately $800 million of contract value over the initial 10-year term, with the potential to exceed $3 billion, including renewal terms.

The campus will deliver approximately 55 MW of utility power capacity and 40 MW of critical IT load upon full buildout. Approximately 20 MW of utility power is already energized today, which the Company believes reduces certain development risks associated with the project and supports the initial 15 MW of critical IT load. The remaining capacity is expected to come online by Q1 of 2027.

"This second development marks an important milestone in advancing our portfolio of critical digital infrastructure to secure compute capacity for Cerebras and other premier AI companies," said Tyler Hassen, CEO of ZONE. "Building on our previously announced project in West Texas, this Minnesota campus expands ZONE's infrastructure footprint to meet the urgent power needs of customers."

The facility will be developed in partnership with an experienced data center development partner, whose integrated data center ecosystem platform combines colocation services, energy optimization, and infrastructure advisory. This partnership advances the Company's strategy of working with experienced developers and industry leaders to accelerate the delivery of next-generation AI infrastructure. Through the partnership, ZONE expects to own nearly 80% of the project, which is expected to start generating revenue in Q1 of 2027.

"In an economy driven by AI, ZONE will help provide the fuel to drive it further," said Alex Spiro, Chairman of the Board. " Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZONE by Clicking Here

In other industry news of note:

Cipher Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) recently announced it will provide a business update and release its second quarter 2026 financial results before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, August 4th, 2026. Cipher will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of Cipher's website at https://investors.cipherdigital.com.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF), a leading owner, developer, and operator of vertically integrated digital infrastructure, recently announced two significant transactions that further advance its strategy of developing, owning, and operating large-scale AI infrastructure campuses.

The Company has executed a 20-year lease agreement with Anthropic at its Justified Data campus in Hawesville, Kentucky. The lease is expected to generate approximately $19 billion of contracted revenue over the initial lease term.

Separately, TeraWulf has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 50.1% ownership interest in the Abernathy Joint Venture to an investor group led by its joint venture partner, Fluidstack. The transaction monetizes TeraWulf's approximately $450 million investment at a premium to invested capital, unlocking significant capital for redeployment into wholly owned AI infrastructure opportunities.

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT), an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive technologies, recently announced the commercialization of the second phase of its one-gigawatt Beacon Point data center campus in Nueces County, Texas through a second 15-year, $9.8 billion lease (the "Agreement") for 352 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity (the "Transaction"). The tenant, the high-investment-grade company that executed the Phase 1 lease, has doubled its contracted IT capacity at the campus to 704 MW. The Transaction fully commercializes the Beacon Point campus against its 1,000 MW of utility capacity, secured under an interconnection agreement with AEP Texas for electric delivery service.

With the Transaction, Beacon Point becomes Hut 8's first fully commercialized AI data center campus. The Company secured the site, contracted the campus in full with investment-grade cash flows, financed Phase 1 with investment-grade debt, and commenced construction.

AMD (AMD) and Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) recently announced a technical partnership to deliver a new disaggregated AI inference solution that combines AMD Helios™ rackscale solutions with the Cerebras Wafer-Scale Engine. Unveiled at Advancing AI 2026, the solution is designed to deliver the ultra-low latency required for the most advanced AI applications while dramatically increasing the throughput and efficiency.

The joint AMD and Cerebras solution will deploy AMD Helios alongside Cerebras Wafer-Scale Engine technology integrated in a single inference workflow for maximum performance and efficiency. AMD Helios will provide a high-performance, scalable throughput engine. Cerebras Wafer-Scale Engine technology will provide ultra-fast, ultra-low latency decode and token generation.

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